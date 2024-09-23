Fidesic AP to Launch Fido Magazine

Fido Magazine Fall 2024 Cover

The inaugural issue of Fido Magazine will be available in print with articles geared toward the Microsoft Dynamics Community.

We chose to embrace print as a nod to the roots of the Dynamics Community and to create a keepsake that won’t just end up in the recycling bin.” — Kevin Pritchard

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidesic, a leading provider of accounts payable software is readying to release Fido Magazine exclusively at Dynamics Community Summit NA 2024, Fidesic announced today. The print magazine will only be available in person and will feature thought leadership and other fun content for Microsoft Dynamics ERP users and vendors.

With a cover interview featuring Mircosfot MVP Mary Myers and helpful articles from leading Microsoft Partners, the Fidesic team says they have put together an issue that the conference attendees will find very valuable.

“We’re excited to try something different and hopefully provide content that not only helps people get to know Fidesic, but provides entertainment and value to conference goers during their downtime,” said Fidesic’s VP of Product and Growth. “We're all aware that ‘print media is dead’ and our daily lives are dominated by digital tools from sunup to sundown. However, we chose to embrace print as a nod to the roots of the Dynamics Community and to create a keepsake that won’t just end up in the recycling bin.”

The Fall 2024 issue of Fido Magazine will feature articles by Ben Cole of ERP Connect Consulting, Paige Horne of Njevity, and an article by Binary Stream. It will also include a Fun and Games section, with puzzles, comics and trivia. There is no charge for the magazine and it will be only available in person at the Fidesic Booth #649 at Summit NA.

Depending on how this first issue is received, Fidesic plans to publish two issues per year which will only be available at Dynamics Communities Summit NA in the Fall and Directions NA in the Spring. These two conferences are major events within the Dynamics ERP community and are a significant part of Fidesic's event calendar.

Fidesic specializes in extending accounts payable functionality for Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central. Learn more about the integration points for each of these products at the links below.

Microsoft Dynamics GP Accounts Payable Automation

D365 Business Central Accounts Payable Automation

About Fidesic

The Fidesic is people who care and software that helps. Fidesic exists to make your accounts payable process better inside Microsoft Dynamics GP and Business Central by focusing on seamless integration with tools that include, the best Invoice Data Capture and Processing, Approval Routing Automation, Payments Simplification and Vendor Management.

