MG Developer Partners With SERHANT. New Development As The Exclusive Broker For 'The George'

SERHANT. x MG Developer

The newest ultra-luxury residences in Coral Gables are expected to break ground in Q4 2024

Our collaboration with SERHANT. is a natural synergy." "We are honored to join forces with MG Developer on this monumental project.” — Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer and Ryan Serhant, CEO of SERHANT.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of Coral Gables, where tradition meets innovation, two major players in the real estate industry, MG Developer and SERHANT. New Development, have joined forces to bring The George to life. SERHANT. New Development, will serve as the exclusive brokerage, overseeing the sales and marketing of what is set to be the highly anticipated and final project of Biltmore Square. Their united vision for The George aims to leave a profound mark on the city's architectural landscape, capturing the essence of luxury and timeless elegance.As the final chapter of the Biltmore Square community, The George is more than just a residence: it is a tribute to the legacy of Coral Gables' founder, George Merrick, and a celebration of the city's rich history intertwined with its promising future. Designed by the award-winning firm De La Guardia, this collection of 13 ultra-luxurious residences will be the crown jewel of a master-planned enclave that already includes iconic projects like Biltmore Parc and Beatrice Row. The George will rise, framed by the city’s renowned tree-lined streets, reflecting a deep reverence for the past while ushering in a new era of sophisticated living.Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer, speaks of this partnership with enthusiasm and pride: “Our collaboration with SERHANT. is a natural synergy. Their cutting-edge approach to real estate mirrors our ambition to redefine luxury. Together, we will bring to life a vision that honors Coral Gables' legacy while pushing the boundaries of modern elegance.”Ryan Serhant, the visionary behind SERHANT., echoed this sentiment: “We are honored to join forces with MG Developer on this monumental project. The George is destined to be a masterpiece, not only in design but in how it seamlessly integrates into the fabric of this extraordinary city. We are committed to making this project an international success, elevating the standard of luxury real estate in Coral Gables.”Sales and marketing for The George will be exclusively led by Ryan Serhant, and Jorge Fernandez of SERHANT., a seasoned expert with extensive experience in the Coral Gables market.With every detail meticulously curated, The George is poised to redefine luxury. Nina Takesh, the renowned interior designer known for her work with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani, will lend her expert touch to every corner of The George. Her ability to blend timeless sophistication with contemporary style will ensure each residence will be spectacular, offering a truly personalized living experience.As MG Developer and SERHANT. prepare to break ground in Q4 2024, anticipation grows. The George is not just another development; it represents the culmination of years of dedication, a shared vision of excellence, and the creation of a community where luxury, culture, and heritage converge.With this project, MG Developer solidifies its legacy as a steward of Coral Gables' future while preserving its iconic past. The George will be not just a home, but a work of art, combining the best in architecture, design, and urban living. This story, much like the city itself, is one of tradition, innovation, and unparalleled elegance, forever rooted in the history of Coral Gables.For more information about The George and to join this historic journey, contact 786.730.8129 or visit www.thegeorgeresidences.miami ###About MG DeveloperMG Developer, headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, is a premier residential property development firm led by Alirio Torrealba and a subsidiary of MG Capital. The company specializes in delivering a full spectrum of real estate services, from concept creation and site selection to project execution. MG Developer is deeply committed to enhancing the cultural fabric of the community, actively supporting public arts and philanthropy. The firm has partnered with organizations such as the Coral Gables Museum, Coral Gables Community Foundation, Baptist Health Foundation, and other initiatives that elevate the quality of life in South Florida. In addition to its local engagement, MG Developer has long supported FundaHigado, a foundation dedicated to advancing medical education and treatment for children with liver diseases.Expanding its presence across Miami-Dade County, MG Developer's strategic vision and collaborative approach with investors have fueled its growth into multifamily developments throughout key submarkets in South Florida. For more information, please visit www.mgdevelopermiami.com About SERHANT.SERHANT. is a multidimensional real estate and media company designed for the marketplace of tomorrow. Founded in New York City in 2020 by Ryan Serhant, SERHANT. has quickly become one of the fastest-growing full-service brokerages operating in eight states. The SERHANT. real estate brokerage includes residential real estate and specialty divisions SERHANT. Signature, focused on high net-worth clientele and properties priced over $10 million USD, and SERHANT. New Development, focused on the sales and marketing of new construction projects. The award-winning SERHANT. Studios, its full-service film studio and production division, concepts and distributes all content to its social channels and to its streaming channel, LISTED, on YouTube. SellIt.com, the education and innovation arm of the company innovates and invests in EdTech and teaches the next generation of real estate agents globally. SERHANT. was founded by leading real estate broker, best-selling author and producer, Ryan Serhant, with a commitment to amplify the success of others and a vision to change the way real estate is sold. Learn more at https://www.serhant.com

