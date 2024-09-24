Ad Populum elevates Chasing Fireflies brand through worldwide retail distribution and over 40 entertainment licenses

Chasing Fireflies, celebrating childhood since 2006. Chasing Fireflies, originally created as an online boutique to celebrate childhood, will expand globally through better retail. Chasing Fireflies has developed a reputation as a trusted brand for Halloween and everyday celebration dress up for all ages.

Full global expansion into better retail to begin in 2025

HILLSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Populum today announced the largest expansion of Chasing Fireflies since its launch, positioning the storied brand as a global leader in high-end costumes and the only premiere costume and dress up company in the US.Chasing Fireflies was created as a direct-to-consumer online boutique in 2006 to celebrate childhood through whimsically designed kids clothing that captured the imagination and customer loyalty of nearly 10 million Chasing Fireflies Fans. Expanding into couture quality costumes, Chasing Fireflies quickly developed a reputation as a trusted brand for Halloween and everyday celebration dress up for all ages.Worldwide expansion will include a further elevated line of Chasing Fireflies costumes available at select retailers, beginning in North America. The Chasing Fireflies creative and product development team will lead design and production of its costumes while Ad Populum will manage the sales effort through its established global sales operation.“Inspired by the enthusiasm of millions of Chasing Fireflies Fans, we can’t wait to introduce the unmatched creativity and quality of the costumes to retailers and even more fans,” said Joel Weinshanker, Founder and Managing Director of Ad Populum. “Pairing Chasing Fireflies’ product innovation with Ad Populum’s proven sales and marketing experience is a best-in-class formula for the brand’s global growth.”Chasing Fireflies currently manufactures premiere costumes for kids, adults, and pets for over 40 entertainment licenses. New products will debut this Fall with additional licensed collections in partnership with Mattel, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, and others introduced in 2025.Ad Populum’s portfolio of legendary brands includes NECA, WizKids, Kidrobot, Enesco, Department 56, Chia Pet, Rubies II, Smiffys, Elvis Presley Enterprises, and Graceland.Media Contact: pr@adpopulumllc.com

