Ad Populum To Acquire Smiffys
Joel Weinshanker will have full oversight of the global business expansion of SmiffysHILLSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ad Populum has acquired Smiffys in a definitive agreement that will include Ad Populum Founder and Managing Director Joel Weinshanker leading the worldwide Smiffys business.
Ad Populum will leverage its product development innovation, creative capabilities, and omnichannel retail solutions to work with the existing management team at Smiffys. Building on Smiffys’ history and existing infrastructure, Ad Populum will look to grow Smiffys’ position as a global leader in dress up design, manufacturing, and distribution of costumes and accessories globally.
Smiffys will benefit from Weinshanker’s years of experience understanding pop culture fandoms to create coveted consumer products, collectibles, costumes, and entertainment experiences.
"Smiffys joins the Ad Populum group of full-service, boots on the ground brands that in this day and age are necessary to properly service our retail partners,” said Weinshanker. “Our leading-edge marketing and technological innovation not only provide best-in-class products, but help drive traffic to our partners, creating a truly unique winning offering that is unmatched for consumer demand.”
Founded in 1894 by Robert Henry Smith, Smiffys began as a wigmaker, creating court and surgical wigs. Smiffys has successfully created a consumer-leading dress up brand, recognized by millions. The company distributes nearly 5,000 products to over 1,700 stockists around the world with over 26 million items shipped every year.
Ad Populum's portfolio of legendary brands includes NECA, WizKids, Kidrobot, Joseph Enterprises, Inc., Rubies II, Enesco, ExKaliber, and Graceland.
Jason Blake
Ad Populum
email us here