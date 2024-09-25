Thoropass Unveils AI-Driven Products to Revolutionize Infosec Compliance and Audit at its inaugural Connect Conference

New innovations, including additional AI-powered automation, enable continuous compliance and real-time risk management for CISOs and compliance teams.

The new features we’ve launched today at Thoropass Connect, coupled with our future roadmap, reflect our commitment to continuous innovation and client collaboration.” — Andrew Persons, VP of Product at Thoropass

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thoropass , the leading compliance delivery platform provider, announced several new products and initiatives today from the stage at the inaugural Thoropass Connect Conference in New York City. Thoropass’s new features are all designed to support organizations in achieving true continuous compliance in an ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity and data privacy, including a new Access Reviews feature that streamlines the management of multiple products, new partner-built integrations, and support for additional infosec frameworks. Together, these groundbreaking new features will redefine how companies manage and maintain infosec compliance in the era of GenAI.Compliance professionals are under increasing pressure to meet evolving regulatory requirements while defending against rising cybersecurity threats. However, too much time is spent simply managing the process of compliance or managing an audit—time that would be better spent hardening the business against these new and emerging threats. Thoropass is the first solution of its kind to combine the functionalities of traditional Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platforms with AI-enabled automation and the capabilities of a certified audit firm. This unique approach enables organizations to automate much of their compliance requirements and streamline the audit process in order to achieve true continuous compliance, reducing the cost and complexity of maintaining a robust infosec strategy.“We are working to bring the concept of AI-enabled continuous compliance to reality in order to dramatically reshape the process and complexity of maintaining and expanding supported infosec compliance frameworks for our customers,” said Sam Li, Co-Founder and CEO at Thoropass. "By bridging the gap from traditional approaches to GRC and audit firms, our platform provides unmatched value to our clients by reducing time in audit and increasing overall compliance efficiency. This represents the next evolution of infosec compliance.”Product Announcements from Thoropass Connect 2024As part of this vision, today at Thoropass Connect, Thoropass launched several new features and updates to its suite of compliance automation and AI-powered tools that support a more dynamic, automated, and integrated compliance experience.Automation for Access Reviews: As the volume of SaaS applications in use explodes to over 100 per company on average, managing and maintaining proper access is becoming increasingly difficult. Thoropass’s new Access Reviews module ensures that proper access reviews are conducted in an automated fashion and progress is tracked and managed. Auditor-approved scoping and integration, unique to the Thoropass platform, automates access reviews for compliance.AI-Enabled Security Questionnaires: New updates to our GenAI-powered Due Diligence Questionnaires enable faster access to and uploading of existing materials to enable the broadest possible coverage of previously answered questions. Together with GenAI-generated answers to new questions, the amount of time spent responding to Security Questionnaires can be slashed to mere hours.Multi-Product Workspace: Thoropass debuted a new approach to managing multiple products, divisions, or clients, all from a single interface. Now, administrators are able to create different workspaces for each product they are managing within the Thoropass platform and assign individual frameworks to each product. Thoropass automatically maps the associated centralized controls across each product and framework, accelerating framework compliance across all of a company’s products.Support for New Frameworks: Thoropass now supports the New York Department of Financial Services 23 NYCRR 500 Cybersecurity Requirements for Financial Services Companies. This rule extends to any organization operating in New York State, or with material business in New York State. In addition, Thoropass itself achieved compliance with ISO 42001 and is releasing support for this framework for its customers. Later this quarter, Thoropass will also offer support for the NIST CSF framework.“We’re not just a software provider; we are a partner to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of infosec compliance,” added Andrew Persons, VP of Product at Thoropass. “The new features we’ve launched today, coupled with our future roadmap, reflect our commitment to continuous innovation and client collaboration.”Thoropass Launches New Integration Partner ProgramThoropass launched a new integration partner platform designed to accelerate the number of integrations available to our customers. The new Thoropass Partner Integration Partner Program ( TIPP ) offers greater flexibility and integration options for partners, enabling them to empower customers with streamlined compliance. Eight companies have already joined at the launch of the program, including Akido, Riot, Zendata, XFA, Swif, ARMScyber, PensarAI, and Porter, expanding the ecosystem of integrations to the Thoropass platform. To learn more and join the partner program, visit www.thoropass.com/tipp “What sets Thoropass apart is that their integrations are auditor-approved, making them not just a partnership for show, but truly beneficial for our customers,” said Madeline Lawrence Hayat, CBO, Aikido. “It’s all about delivering real value, and Thoropass helps us do that with confidence.”About ThoropassThoropass facilitates the infosec compliance processes for businesses, delivering compliance automation software and audit capabilities that enable its over 1000 customers to efficiently increase supported compliance frameworks and accelerate their infosec audits. Thoropass integrates directly with its customer’s operational frameworks to automate evidence collection and enable continuous monitoring to ensure audit readiness. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security. Learn more at www.thoropass.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.