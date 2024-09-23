Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,204 in the last 365 days.

Board Approves a 2025 Offer and Compromise Attorney Debt Relief Program

At its September 19, 2024, meeting, the State Bar of California Board of Trustees approved establishing a 2025 offer and compromise program, which conservatively could generate $9 million–$11 million by providing current and former attorneys the option to settle their State Bar debt at a discounted rate. While the State Bar’s total 2024 uncollected debt is $168 million, less than $2.5 million is currently collected annually.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Board Approves a 2025 Offer and Compromise Attorney Debt Relief Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more