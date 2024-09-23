Board Approves a 2025 Offer and Compromise Attorney Debt Relief Program

At its September 19, 2024, meeting, the State Bar of California Board of Trustees approved establishing a 2025 offer and compromise program, which conservatively could generate $9 million–$11 million by providing current and former attorneys the option to settle their State Bar debt at a discounted rate. While the State Bar’s total 2024 uncollected debt is $168 million, less than $2.5 million is currently collected annually.

