MEMS Vision and InPlay Partner to Deliver Ultra-Low-Power Environmental Sensors Wireless Node
Combining our best-in-class sensors with InPlay's NanoBeacon technology creates a powerful tool for applications ranging from industrial automation to smart agriculture and environmental monitoring”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEMS Vision, a leading smart sensors company specializing in environmental and ultrasound solutions, and InPlay Inc, an established and distinguished wireless SoC provider, announce their collaboration to create an ultra-low-power environmental sensors wireless node.
— Hani Tawfik, Lead Product Manager at MEMS Vision
This innovative solution combines MEMS Vision's MVH4000 ultra-low-power, highly accurate humidity and temperature sensors with InPlay's low-power, long-range, super-low-cost, No Code IN100 NanoBeacon BLE IC. The resulting wireless node offers a compact, low-cost, long-range, energy-efficient platform for real-time environmental monitoring in various applications.
"We are excited to partner with InPlay to market this advanced wireless environmental sensor node," said Hani Tawfik, Lead Product Manager at MEMS Vision. "Combining our best-in-class sensors with InPlay's NanoBeacon technology creates a powerful tool for applications ranging from industrial automation and building management to smart agriculture and environmental monitoring."
“MEMS Vision’s highly reliable humidity & temperature sensors and its ultra-low-power consumption are a perfect match to Inplay Inc’s IN100 Nanobeacon BLE to provide perfect environmental sensor nodes for industrial applications” said Serj Stepanian, senior business development manager at Inplay Inc.
Live Demonstration at The Sensor+Test Measurement Fair
The MEMS Vision and InPlay environmental sensors wireless node will be showcased for the first time at the Sensor+Test Measurement Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 11 to June 13, 2024. Visitors can experience the solution firsthand at MEMS Vision's stand in Hall No. 1, Stand 1-254.
About MEMS Vision
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices around the world, MEMS Vision capitalizes on a strong portfolio of patents and intellectual property on MEMS and ASICs (integrated circuits) and a team of highly qualified personnel to offer hardware and software smart sensing solutions to its customers and partners serving the Consumer, Industrial, Medical, and Automotive markets. MEMS Vision products include sensors for humidity, temperature, absolute pressure, differential pressure, particulate matter, as well as ultrasonic sensors. For more information, visit www.mems-vision.com.
About InPlay
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare, logistics, supply chain, transportation and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com
Jason Wu
InPlay Inc
email us here