Heartstrings Pet Hospice Expands into Denver, CO, Providing Compassionate In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare Services

Heartstrings Pet Hospice Expands to Denver, CO, Offering Compassionate In-Home Euthanasia and End-of-Life Care for Pets welcomes Dr. Katrina Knepler

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartstrings Pet Hospice, a leading provider of in-home euthanasia , palliative, and hospice care for pets, is proud to announce its expansion into the Denver metro area, serving families within a 60-mile radius, including Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Locally owned and operated by Shawn Martin, Heartstrings Pet Hospice specializes in providing personalized, compassionate end-of-life care to pets, offering services such as in-home euthanasia and a variety of aftercare options, including private or communal cremation, and the environmentally friendly option of aquamation.This expansion reflects Heartstrings' commitment to meeting the growing need for pet end-of-life services in Denver and its surrounding communities. Heartstrings provides a comprehensive approach to pet palliative care, ensuring that pets and their families are treated with the utmost compassion, dignity, and respect during one of the most emotionally challenging times in pet ownership.Welcoming Dr. Katrina Knepler to Heartstrings Pet HospiceAs part of our continued growth and dedication to exceptional care, Heartstrings is thrilled to welcome Dr. Katrina Knepler to our team. Dr. Knepler brings a wealth of experience and a passion for end-of-life veterinary care that perfectly aligns with our mission and values. Her empathetic approach and deep understanding of palliative medicine, along with her personal commitment to treating every family with the respect and compassion they deserve, make her a perfect fit for Heartstrings."We are beyond excited to have Dr. Knepler on board as we continue to serve pets and families with the utmost care," said Shawn Martin, Founder of Heartstrings Pet Hospice. "Dr. Knepler embodies the guiding principles we hold dear—compassion, dignity, and respect. Her expertise and dedication will enhance the level of care we provide to families across Denver and beyond, ensuring that every pet’s final moments are peaceful, personalized, and surrounded by love."Dr. Knepler’s addition to the Heartstrings team underscores our commitment to offering personalized, in-home care that reflects the individual needs of each pet and family. We understand that the decision to say goodbye to a beloved pet is deeply personal, and Dr. Knepler will play an essential role in ensuring families feel supported throughout the process.A Growing Trend: In-Home Euthanasia in a Comfortable, Loving EnvironmentIn-home euthanasia has become an increasingly popular option for families wishing to say goodbye to their pets in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by loved ones. This service allows pets to pass peacefully in familiar surroundings, free from the anxiety often associated with visiting a veterinary clinic. At Heartstrings, we recognize the importance of creating a peaceful and loving environment where pets can transition without stress or fear, providing families with the solace of knowing their pets’ final moments were gentle and comforting.Our team is dedicated to treating every family we serve as if they were our own, ensuring the highest level of care and empathy. We’ve received heartfelt testimonials from countless families who’ve praised the personalized, compassionate service we provide, reinforcing our belief that in-home euthanasia offers a kinder, more respectful option for end-of-life care."We understand that pets are family, and our goal is to make this difficult time as peaceful and comforting as possible for both the pets and the families who love them," Martin said. "Our reviews and testimonials speak to our dedication, and we’re committed to continuing to provide exceptional care with a personal touch."Innovative Aftercare Options: Introducing AquamationIn addition to our in-home euthanasia services, Heartstrings Pet Hospice is proud to offer aquamation as a gentle and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cremation. Aquamation, also known as water cremation, is a relatively new technology that uses water instead of flames to break down the body. This process is not only more environmentally sustainable but also allows for 20% more of the pet’s ashes to be reclaimed compared to traditional flame-based cremation.As one of the first and only veterinary practices in the Denver area to offer this service, Heartstrings is committed to providing families with a range of aftercare options that reflect their values and preferences. Whether families choose private or communal cremation, or opt for aquamation, our goal is to honor the life of each pet with the dignity they deserve.Recruiting Compassionate Veterinarians with Flexible OpportunitiesAs we continue to grow and serve more families in the Denver region, Heartstrings Pet Hospice is actively recruiting local veterinarians who are passionate about end-of-life specialty care. We are looking for individuals who display a deep sense of empathy and compassion, qualities that are at the core of our practice."We understand that being a veterinarian is not just a job—it’s a calling," said Martin. "At Heartstrings, we offer our veterinarians flexible opportunities that allow them to make a real difference in the lives of pets and families, while also providing work-life balance and career growth."Heartstrings is proud to offer a highly competitive compensation package, which includes health benefits, paid time off (PTO), pet insurance, and an incentive-based pay structure. We also offer flexible scheduling, allowing our veterinarians to work around their personal lives while continuing to advance their careers.One of the unique aspects of Heartstrings is that we do not require non-compete agreements , unlike many larger corporate-owned veterinary practices. "We believe in career and life advancement for all of our team members," Martin said. "We want our veterinarians to thrive, both professionally and personally, and we’re committed to supporting their growth without restricting their future opportunities."About Heartstrings Pet HospiceHeartstrings Pet Hospice is a locally owned and operated veterinary practice specializing in palliative and end-of-life care for pets. Founded by Shawn Martin, Heartstrings is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care for pets and their families. With services ranging from in-home euthanasia to aftercare options such as private or communal cremation and aquamation, Heartstrings ensures that every family is treated with the utmost dignity and respect.To learn more about Heartstrings Pet Hospice and the services we offer, or to inquire about joining our team, please visit our website at www.heartstringspethospice.com

