Assistant Secretary Venkataraman to Travel to Las Vegas to Promote U.S. Exports of Mining Equipment at MINExpo 2024

Monday, September 23, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada from September 23-25, to participate in MINExpo 2024, the world’s largest mining event and expo. At the event, the Assistant Secretary will advance the Department of Commerce’s efforts to promote U.S. exports of mining equipment, encourage foreign investment, and meet with industry leaders and foreign government representatives.

At MINExpo 2024, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will deliver opening remarks on the important role that the International Trade Administration (ITA) plays in advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to strengthen the global competitiveness of the U.S. mining industry through government-industry collaboration. He will also participate in a panel discussion alongside seven foreign ministry officials to discuss expanding U.S. exports of mining equipment and attracting foreign investment into the country.

