Tribal Health Receives IHS Customer Service Award

Tribal Health Accepts IHS Customer Service Award

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribal Health, the industry leader in healthcare solutions for Native American communities, is honored to be recognized as the recipient of the Indian Health Service (IHS) Bemidji Area Director’s Customer Service Award. The award recognizes innovative service and exceptional performance that has significantly advanced the IHS mission.Dr. George Drew, Tribal Health Medical Director, accepted the award at the 2024 IHS Bemidji Area Director’s Award Ceremony. He said the award was a gratifying acknowledgement of Tribal Health’s effort to provide quality clinical staff and practice management services to Indian Health Service facilities and other hospitals on Tribal lands.“Providing exceptional patient care starts with understanding our clients’ needs,” said Dr. Drew. “Our goal is to help every facility achieve their vision; our belief is that our responsibilities extend beyond clinical care. That means we focus on learning our partners’ challenges and designing healthcare solutions that address their health disparities while meeting their cultural needs .”Tribal Health President Whittney LaCroix said the award reflected the healthcare team’s dedication to client success.“Accepting this award was an emotional moment for us as it reflects our passion for change,” she stated. “Every physician, nurse, and other provider on our staff brings their empathy and collaboration to Indigenous healthcare transformation every day. Working with our IHS partners is an incredible honor and one we take very seriously. We strive to redefine the meaning of service in every engagement – and we look forward to building upon our relationship to deliver higher levels of excellence.”About Tribal HealthTribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, specialty, primary and behavioral health care as well as consulting and staffing services to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, creating health care career opportunities, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.com.# # #Press Contact:For more information or to arrange an interview, contact vfenyn@tribalhealth.com.

