Hope for Stomach Cancer Receives $9,500 Grant from the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation

GEICO Photo GEICO Photo 2

Hope for Stomach Cancer receives a generous grant from GEICO Philanthropic Foundation to advance stomach cancer education, support, and early detection efforts.

We are incredibly honored to receive this grant, which will allow us to continue our mission of supporting stomach cancer patients and raising awareness for early detection.” — Aki Smith, Executive Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Stomach Cancer, dedicated to raising awareness, advocating for early detection, and providing support for those affected by stomach cancer, is one of many recipients nationwide through the insurer’s annual employee-led FastPitch campaign.

Hope for Stomach Cancer has received a $9,500 grant from the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation in support of its mission to educate, empower, and advocate for stomach cancer patients and families. The grant was made possible by GEICO employee and Houston resident, Leslie Navarrete, who nominated Hope for Stomach Cancer for the company’s annual FastPitch charity campaign.

GEICO’s FastPitch campaign provides employees with an opportunity to advocate for charities and causes they are passionate about within their communities by pitching them to receive funding from the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation. Employees at GEICO offices across the country nominate non-profits, vote for their favorites, and attend final events where selected organizations are presented to a panel of judges.

Hope for Stomach Cancer was a winner at the Houston GEICO office competition, thanks largely to Navarrete's dedication and support from fellow employees.

"We are incredibly honored to be selected for this grant from the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation," said Aki Smith, Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer. "This support will help us further our efforts to provide vital resources to stomach cancer patients, raise public awareness about early detection, and advocate for advancements in research and treatment options."

Hope for Stomach Cancer’s mission is to offer education, advocacy, and patient empowerment through a variety of programs, including national awareness campaigns, patient support services, and community outreach efforts. The organization works to ensure that no one facing stomach cancer does so alone. With the generous support of businesses like GEICO, the non-profit can continue expanding its reach, making a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families.

"This grant is not just a financial boost, but a testament to the impact we’re making together in the fight against stomach cancer," Smith added. "We are thankful to GEICO and its employees for believing in our mission and standing by our side."

For this year’s FastPitch campaign, the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation awarded $1 million in grants to over 100 charities across the country as part of the company’s ongoing effort to invest in the local communities where its customers and employees live and work. Learn more about GEICO’s corporate impact and philanthropy programs at geico.com/about/in-the-community/geico-cares.

Contact:

Aki Smith

Hope for Stomach Cancer

aki@stocan.org

stocan.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.