FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 23, 2024

Advisory: First responders to conduct realistic exercise at Missouri Capitol Wednesday morning that could restrict traffic in immediate area of Capitol building Exercise will involve law enforcement, fire, medical and emergency management personnel realistically responding to an emergency scenario

The Department of Public Safety advises the media that on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 25, first responders will be conducting an emergency response exercise of limited scope at the State Capitol. The exercise will be conducted in a realistic manner and will involve law enforcement, fire, medical and emergency management personnel.

The exercise, which is expected to conclude before noon, will be confined to a limited areas inside the and outside the Capitol building. Business in the Capitol will be conducted as normal. There could be minor traffic restrictions in the immediate area of the building.

Signs will be posted at the perimeter of the exercise area to notify people that training is in progress.

This exercise has been planned for months and is not connected to last week’s suspicious package received by the Missouri Secretary of State’s office in the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center.

Media interested in observing the exercise should contact Mike O’Connell by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at (573) 751-4819 or mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov for details. If emailing, include name(s), news outlet, email address and cellphone number where you can be reached to receive additional information.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov