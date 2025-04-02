FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 02, 2025

Missouri State Highway Patrol member named State Team Member of the Month Corporal Kyle Seabaugh is being honored for his leadership in a child pornography investigation that led to the removal of four children from horrific, continuing abuse

Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Kyle Seabaugh has been named Missouri State Team Member of the Month for March 2025, for his leadership in expanding a child pornography case, which led to the removal of four young children from extreme, ongoing sexual abuse.

“Corporal Seabaugh’s outstanding investigative work, along with the leadership he demonstrated with his great team, led to justice in this case,” Department of Public Safety Director Mark James said. “Kyle Seabaugh represents the best of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety and we’re grateful for the effort and long hours he spent to put this criminal behind bars for life.”

“Corporal Seabaugh’s relentless pursuit of justice in this case not only brought accountability, but also provided hope and protection for the most vulnerable among us,” Patrol Colonel Mike Turner said. “He exemplifies the compassion and dedication that define our agency, and this award is well-earned recognition of his unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of children.”

Corporal Kyle Seabaugh is a member of the Highway Patrol’s Special Victims Unit. The Patrol is a division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

In March 2021, Seabaugh was assigned as lead investigator in a child pornography distribution investigation in Henry County. He organized a team of experienced investigators that conducted two coordinated searches. As he dug deeper, Seabaugh located incriminating evidence of child sexual abuse hidden in the suspect’s cell phone. He and a second suspect were arrested and charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking, statutory sodomy and rape.

Seabaugh and his team worked tirelessly over three years to build their case, including collaboration with a forensic pediatrician and an FBI expert, to correctly identify the child victims. In June 2024, the initial defendant was found guilty on 23 counts of sex trafficking of a child, statutory sodomy and rape.

Seabaugh’s leadership of his investigative team, which included troopers, officers from the Clinton Police Department, Henry County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri Department of Social Services State Technical Assistance Team, ended the horrific continuing abuse of four children. It also resulted in the initial suspect receiving 23 life sentences.

The second defendant is currently awaiting trial. The charges against her are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

Seabaugh became eligible for consideration as State Team Member of the Month for March because of his selection as Missouri Department of Public Safety Sworn Team Member of the Month for February. He is a 16-year veteran of the Patrol. There are more than 50,000 Missouri state government team members across the state.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov