FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 05, 2025

Governor Kehoe Announces Launch of Missouri Blue Shield Program to Recognize Communities Dedicated to Effective Law Enforcement and Community Safety

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced Missouri counties, towns, and cities can now apply for Missouri Blue Shield designation, recognizing their commitment to enhancing public safety, strengthening support for law enforcement, and building sustainable public safety partnerships. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov