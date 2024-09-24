The Caring Congregation Announces National Care Ministry Webinar: Equipping Churches to Foster a Culture of Care

Caring Congregation Fall Webinar Karen Lampe

The Caring Congregation is hosting a course designed for church pastors, staff, and volunteers eager to foster a culture of care within their congregations.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caring Congregation is excited to announce its upcoming National Care Ministry Webinar, set to take place October 18-19, 2024 from 9 AM to 4 PM CT each day. This two-day, live-streamed event is designed to empower church pastors, staff, and volunteers with the tools and training necessary to cultivate a strong care ministry within their congregations and communities.Led by Rev. Karen Lampe and The Caring Congregation’s national team, this comprehensive training will cover foundational aspects of care ministry, including:Theological Foundations of CarePrayer and Spiritual GuidanceActive Listening and Setting BoundariesVisitation and Care for the DyingOrganizing and Leading a Care MinistryAttendees will participate in interactive sessions and practical exercises, gaining hands-on experience in creating meaningful care initiatives. The course will conclude with a closing worship service and commissioning, affirming participants’ commitment to fostering a compassionate and supportive ministry.Webinar Highlights Include:Certificate of Completion: Earn 10 contact hours in congregational care.30-Day Access to Recordings: Review course materials at your convenience.Follow-Up Meeting: Participate in a post-webinar Zoom session for continued discussion and support.Resource Materials: Receive handouts and a set of digital care cards to use in your ministry.This introductory course offers a unique opportunity for faith leaders to strengthen their care ministries and provide critical support to those in need. The webinar will be a key resource for those committed to creating spaces of healing and compassion in their communities.Registration is just $250 per person, with group discounts available for churches hosting a watch party for five or more attendees.To register, please visit www.thecaringcongregation.com or contact Mary Haines at Mary@thecaringcongregation.com or call (913) 424-2626 for assistance or inquiries about hosting a watch party.We also recommend enhancing your training with two essential resources: The Caring Congregation Implementation Guide and Care Minister's Manual, available for purchase on our website.Join us this fall to transform your church's care ministry and make a lasting impact in your community. For more information on Rev. Karen Lampe and our team, please visit www.thecaringcongregation.com

