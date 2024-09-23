White County, GA (September 23, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged Jimmy Moss, age 36, of Cleveland, GA, for trafficking methamphetamine.

On September 17, 2024, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with deputies from the White County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision served a fugitive warrant on Moss at a home in White County, GA. Agents seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Investigators initiated an investigation into Moss after receiving several citizen tips of illegal drug distribution being conducted by Moss.

Moss was booked into the White County Detention Center.

The White County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Community Supervision, and the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office participated in this investigation.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.