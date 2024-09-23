Elizabeth Askey named Chief of IRS Independent Office of Appeals

IR-2024-245, Sept. 23, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced that Elizabeth Askey has been selected to serve as the Chief of the IRS Independent Office of Appeals (Appeals).

Askey will set strategy and oversee the operations of Appeals, which resolves tax controversies between taxpayers and the IRS without litigation. Askey has served as the Deputy Chief of Appeals since December 2022 and has been acting as the Appeals Chief since April, responsible for approximately 1,750 Appeals employees nationwide.

“Liz has a wide range of experience and expertise both inside and outside the IRS,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Her leadership will enhance and support the talented team of Appeals employees working with taxpayers every day to resolve tax controversies fairly and impartially without going to court.”

Appeals is independent of the IRS compliance functions, including the examination and collection areas that make tax assessments and initiate collection actions. Appeals’ mission is to resolve tax controversies without litigation on a basis that is fair and impartial to both the government and taxpayers.

Askey joined the IRS Office of Chief Counsel in 2019, where she served as Deputy Division Counsel (International) for the Large Business and International Division. Prior to joining the IRS, she spent nearly 30 years as a tax controversy and policy practitioner at several law and accounting firms and in private industry, where her focus was resolving administrative controversies in examinations and at Appeals.

Askey also served as an attorney-advisor and associate tax legislative counsel in the Office of Tax Policy at the Department of the Treasury from 1999-2002.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bryn Mawr College and her Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

Askey is a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel and admitted to practice before the U.S. Tax Court, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as well as the state bars of the District of Columbia, New York and Pennsylvania.