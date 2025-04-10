Last-minute filing tips, resources available to help taxpayers who still need to file

IR-2025-44, April 10, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded last-minute tax filers that the April 15 tax deadline is right around the corner, and there are a variety of free tools to help, including the Let us help you page on IRS.gov.

From refund status, tax preparation help, answers to tax law questions, tax law research and more, IRS.gov has everything needed for individual and business taxpayers to file on time or get an easy, automatic six-month extension to file.

Get tax filing help

For those needing last-minute help to file, filing information for individuals as well as businesses and self-employed people is available on IRS.gov.

For last-minute filers looking for free filing resources, IRS Direct File remains an option for qualified taxpayers, as does IRS Free File. Additionally, anyone can use IRS Free File to submit an extension of time to file regardless of their income.

Direct File highlights

IRS Direct File is a web-based service that allows taxpayers to file directly with the IRS. The service is a free, fast and easy way to file directly with the IRS. It’s available for an estimated 32 million qualifying taxpayers in 25 states.

Eligible taxpayers in these states can use IRS Direct File: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Direct File works on mobile phones, laptops, tablets or desktop computers. Taxpayers can use the eligibility checker to see if they can use IRS Direct File. They can also learn more in the Direct File fact sheet.

The system leads users step-by-step through a series of questions to prepare their federal tax return. Once taxpayers complete their federal tax return, the IRS Direct File system guides them to complete their state tax filings if they have a state tax obligation. Live chat help is available.

IRS Direct File is available through Oct. 15, 2025, so taxpayers who aren’t ready to file by April 15, 2025, can still use it. They should request an extension of time to file by April 15.

Direct File new features

IRS Direct File’s new features can help taxpayers prepare a return faster and avoid data-entry errors. In addition to importing information from their W-2 and their IRS Online Account, taxpayers can now choose to import information into their tax return from:

Form 1099-INT , which reports interest income from financial institutions.

, which reports interest income from financial institutions. Form 1095-A, which is issued to taxpayers who enrolled in a qualified health plan through a health insurance marketplace.

Missing forms and data can cause tax returns to be rejected. IRS Direct File notifies taxpayers if they have a 1095-A to help them file an accurate return. Direct File users can view their Form 1095-A in their IRS Online Account.

Resources available on IRS.gov

IRS.gov is an important resource that can help in several areas:

Some taxpayers get automatic extensions

Special rules offer some taxpayers more time without having to request an extension:

U.S. citizens and resident aliens who live and work outside of the United States and Puerto Rico get an automatic two-month extension, until June 16, to file their tax returns. However, tax payments are still due April 15 or interest will accrue on the unpaid tax.

Members of the military on duty outside the United States and Puerto Rico also receive an automatic two-month extension to file. Those serving in combat zones have at least 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due. Details are available in Publication 3, Armed Forces' Tax Guide.

With a presidential disaster declaration, the IRS can postpone certain tax deadlines for taxpayers in affected areas. Taxpayers in qualified disaster areas do not need to request an extension. Information on the most recent tax relief for disaster situations can be found on the Get an extension to file your tax return page.

If a taxpayer can’t file by the April 15 deadline but isn’t covered by one of these automatic extensions, they can request an extension of time to file. They should still pay what they owe by the deadline, however, as an extension of time to file is not an extension to pay.

Having trouble paying? IRS has options to help

For those who owe tax and need to make a payment with their tax return, the IRS has several payment options.

For taxpayers that are unable to pay in full by the tax deadline, the IRS offers online payment plans. The IRS recommends taxpayers who owe still file their tax return and pay what they can to avoid interest and penalties.

Taxpayers can explore various payment options and will receive an immediate response telling them their payment plan application was accepted or denied. Online payment plan options include:

Short-term payment plan – The total balance owed is less than $100,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest. Additional time of up to 180 days to pay the balance in full.

Long-term payment plan – New Simple Payment Plan criteria make it easier and more accessible to enter a long-term payment plan when the total balance owed is less than $50,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest. Taxpayers may make monthly payments for up to the collection statute (usually 10 years), in most cases. Payments may be set up using direct debit (automatic bank withdrawal) which eliminates the need to send in a payment each month, saving postage costs and reducing the chance of default. Taxpayers should remember that extending the time to pay will increase the applicable penalties and fees.

Though interest and late-payment penalties continue to accrue on any unpaid taxes after April 15, the failure to pay penalty is cut in half while an installment agreement is in effect. Find more information on the About Form 9465, Installment Agreement Request page at IRS.gov.