More than $1 billion in 2021 tax refunds still unclaimed – Taxpayers should act now to see if they are eligible

IR-2025-46, April 11, 2025

WASHINGTON ― The Internal Revenue Service today reminded the 1.1 million people who didn’t file their tax year 2021 federal tax returns that they may be eligible for a refund if they file by the April 15 deadline.

The IRS estimates more than $1 billion in refunds remains unclaimed because taxpayers have not filed their 2021 tax returns yet. The state-by-state table below shows how many taxpayers are potentially eligible for these refunds and the average median refund in each state.

There is no penalty for failure to file if a refund is due. However, a return claiming a refund must be filed within three years of its due date for a refund to be allowed. After the expiration of the three-year period, the refund statute generally prevents the issuance of a refund check and the application of any credits, including overpayments of estimated taxes or withholding amounts, to other tax years that are underpaid. If a taxpayer does not file within the three-year window, the money goes to the U.S. Treasury.

It's important to remember that tax year 2021 refunds may be held if taxpayers have not filed returns for 2022 and 2023. In addition, any refund amount for 2021 will be applied to amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or other past due federal debts such as student loans.

Many taxpayers who did not file may be eligible for more

Taxpayers stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld if they fail to file their 2021 tax return. They could also miss out on money from any refundable tax credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Recovery Rebate Credit or other applicable credits.

Many low-to-moderate income workers may be eligible for EITC. For 2021, the EITC was worth as much as $6,728 for taxpayers with qualifying children.

The IRS previously reminded those who may be entitled to the Recovery Rebate Credit in 2021 that time is running out to file a tax return and claim their money. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit for individuals who did not receive one or more Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus payments, distributed in 2021.

Plan to file? IRS offers options to get key documents

Gathering all the necessary documents and forms to file a return for 2021 may take some time. Taxpayers should start as soon as possible to make sure they have enough time to file before the April 15 deadline for 2021 refunds. Here are some options:

IRS Online Account. Individual taxpayers can create or access their IRS Online Account on IRS.gov at Online Account for individuals. In addition to Forms W-2, 1095-A and 1099-NEC, people can view key details from their most recent tax return, such as adjusted gross income.

Request copies of key documents. Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2021, 2022 or 2023 can request copies from their employer, bank or other payers.

Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2021, 2022 or 2023 can request copies from their employer, bank or other payers. Current and prior years’ tax forms: Tax year 2021 Forms 1040 and 1040-SR and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms, instructions and publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

Taxpayers who are unsure if they are required to file a return can visit Do I need to file a tax return? or refer to Publication 17, Your Federal Income Tax (For Individuals).

The IRS reminds taxpayers that there is no penalty for claiming a refund on a late-filed tax return. Direct deposit is recommended as the quickest and simplest way to receive a tax refund.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2021 income tax refunds

The IRS estimated the number of individuals in each state and the median potential refund a filer may be entitled to receive. The actual refund amount will vary based on a household’s tax situation.

State or district Estimated number of individuals Median potential refund Total potential refunds* Alabama 18,100 $743 $16,048,100 Alaska 3,600 $832 $3,464,100 Arizona 28,700 $680 $24,284,300 Arkansas 10,200 $709 $8,742,300 California 116,300 $600 $92,299,600 Colorado 19,200 $781 $17,267,500 Connecticut 11,700 $860 $11,092,500 Delaware 4,400 $790 $4,112,700 District of Columbia 2,700 $883 $2,642,900 Florida 69,800 $732 $61,087,200 Georgia 38,500 $720 $33,515,300 Hawaii 5,500 $865 $5,281,800 Idaho 5,500 $649 $4,495,800 Illinois 44,500 $892 $42,482,800 Indiana 25,000 $778 $22,581,300 Iowa 10,900 $797 $9,911,600 Kansas 9,700 $746 $8,640,200 Kentucky 13,800 $747 $12,098,400 Louisiana 17,000 $777 $15,278,200 Maine 4,100 $817 $3,714,100 Maryland 22,900 $837 $21,766,300 Massachusetts 27,000 $936 $26,581,100 Michigan 40,300 $854 $37,301,500 Minnesota 15,900 $670 $13,224,100 Mississippi 9,600 $701 $8,283,600 Missouri 22,900 $722 $19,960,200 Montana 3,600 $679 $3,068,800 Nebraska 5,000 $760 $4,439,000 Nevada 13,700 $783 $12,347,800 New Hampshire 4,800 $833 $4,509,400 New Jersey 31,700 $657 $26,537,500 New Mexico 7,200 $843 $6,569,300 New York 73,000 $995 $72,477,100 North Carolina 35,800 $719 $30,754,100 North Dakota 2,400 $781 $2,147,100 Ohio 39,400 $762 $34,735,100 Oklahoma 15,400 $739 $13,501,500 Oregon 19,300 $772 $16,981,500 Pennsylvania 53,100 $993 $52,121,800 Rhode Island 3,600 $946 $3,487,000 South Carolina 14,400 $683 $12,313,300 South Dakota 2,600 $745 $2,237,700 Tennessee 21,000 $708 $18,085,400 Texas 102,200 $810 $94,792,200 Utah 8,700 $696 $7,553,700 Vermont 2,400 $816 $2,136,900 Virginia 28,500 $749 $25,896,200 Washington 35,200 $880 $33,716,000 West Virginia 4,800 $818 $4,422,800 Wisconsin 14,300 $730 $12,425,300 Wyoming 2,100 $790 $1,922,800 Totals 1,142,000 $781 $1,025,336,800

*Excluding credits.

Free help is available

For individuals who have not filed a federal income tax return for 2021, the IRS offers tools and resources on IRS.gov. Free support includes the Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA), information on filing past due tax returns and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Qualified taxpayers can also access free tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. Use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887 to locate the nearest VITA site.