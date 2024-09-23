Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,192 in the last 365 days.

Oxfam's reaction to the Summit of the Future’s Pact

Oxfam's "Vetoing Humanity," studied 23 of the world’s most protracted conflicts over the past decade, and found that 27 of the 30 UNSC vetoes cast on these conflicts were on Palestine, Syria and Ukraine. Oxfam and partners are at UNGA 79 this year, to call for a wholesale reform of the UN Security Council that starts with abolishing the veto power of the "elite club" - five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oxfam's reaction to the Summit of the Future’s Pact

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more