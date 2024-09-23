Oxfam's reaction to the Summit of the Future’s Pact

Oxfam's "Vetoing Humanity," studied 23 of the world’s most protracted conflicts over the past decade, and found that 27 of the 30 UNSC vetoes cast on these conflicts were on Palestine, Syria and Ukraine. Oxfam and partners are at UNGA 79 this year, to call for a wholesale reform of the UN Security Council that starts with abolishing the veto power of the "elite club" - five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

