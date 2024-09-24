Christy's Foundation, Los Angeles City Councilmember John Lee, and LAPD Devonshire PALS Host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

"Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy's Foundation, continues her mission to alleviate food insecurity by providing nutritious meals and essentials to families in need through the Foundation's Thanksgiving Food Giveaway."

Food insecurity impacts too many families. At Christy's Foundation, we’re dedicated to ensuring everyone has access to nutritious meals, especially during challenging times.” — Christy Dawson, Founder of Christy's Foundation

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christy's Foundation Food Relief Program is excited to announce its Thanksgiving Food Giveaway, which will provide meals and essential food items to hundreds of families in need. This year, the Foundation will host giveaways at two locations: Glendale and Northridge, offering the community an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with nutritious food items such as turkeys, hams, chickens, and other essentials.Event Dates and Locations:Glendale Giveaway:Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12 PM100 W Broadway, Suite 120, Glendale, CA 91210Northridge Giveaway:Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 12 PMNorthridge Mall, 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA 91324(Located on the first floor, across from Old Navy)Christy's Foundation is aiming to distribute a variety of nutritious foods, including turkeys, hams, chickens, and essential meal items to help families enjoy a fulfilling Thanksgiving. For the month of November, the Foundation is set to give out more than 120,000 pounds of food, ensuring families have access to the nutrition they need during the holiday season. The Foundation is grateful for the support of local food banks and grocery stores, which have generously contributed to this initiative. As always, Christy's Foundation welcomes donations to help support these efforts. If you are looking to donate, please visit our website at www.christysfoundation.org Special guests include Los Angeles City Councilmember John Lee, Glendale City Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian, David Bright from Mayor Karen Bass’s office, and representatives from the LAPD Devonshire PALS. Other distinguished local leaders will also be in attendance. We are proud to welcome America’s Next Investment, Albertsons, and Smart & Final as some of our sponsors, along with the invaluable support from local food banks and grocery stores, which helps make this event possible. Further notable attendees and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.In addition to our Thanksgiving events, we are thrilled to announce that Christy's Foundation has received a nomination to participate in Benevity's Giving Program. This incredible opportunity allows Apple Inc. employees to support our mission, with Apple matching every donation made by its volunteers. We are truly honored to be part of this initiative and look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to our efforts in providing food relief to families in need.“We are honored to give back to our community and to partner with local leaders like Councilman John Lee, Glendale City Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian, and David Bright from Mayor Karen Bass’s office to make this Thanksgiving special for those who need it most,” said Christy's Foundation. “With the support of the Glendale Galleria, Northridge Mall, and our valued sponsors America’s Next Investment, Albertsons, Smart & Final, as well as the contributions from local food banks and grocery stores, we are making sure families can enjoy a meal together this holiday season. Additionally, the new partnership with Apple through Benevity’s Giving Program opens a new avenue for support, helping us expand our reach and impact even further.”Christy's Foundation Food Relief Program has a long-standing commitment to alleviating hunger and promoting healthy eating by providing free, nutritious groceries to families in need. The Foundation serves hundreds of individuals weekly, distributing thousands of pounds of food through their various food relief efforts.For more information about Christy's Foundation or to get involved, please visit www.christysfoundation.org or contact admin@christysfoundation.org.Media Contact:Christy's Foundationadmin@christysfoundation.org

