Regional Navigator Zane Francescato helps guide discussion during the first meeting of 6 Regions, One Nebraska in the Southeast Community College Region.

6 Regions, One Nebraska: Developing Tailored Solutions to Address Economic Needs across Nebraska

Cooperating as partners rather than competing as rivals. That’s the approach to economic development that 6 Regions, One Nebraska is encouraging among neighboring communities. The initiative launched earlier this year as a collaboration of the Governor’s Office, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

6 Regions, One Nebraska unites communities within the state’s six community college districts to assess and address shared economic needs. Each region is gathering twice annually for large group meetings. All six regions have now held their inaugural work session. In the months between these large group meetings, a full-time Regional Navigator is coordinating smaller action teams to examine priority areas of need and identify possible solutions.

Zane Francescato serves as Regional Navigator for the Southeast Community College region.

“We have 15 counties across the southeastern region—189 communities with all different interests,” explained Francescato. His past work experience has taught him to be mindful of both urban and rural perspectives. This awareness is helping him bring together the Southeast Community College region—which includes Lincoln as well as the rural areas surrounding it—to find shared strategies for growth.

“So far in the process, people are getting along and they’re talking regionally. They’re advocating for their own interests, but also expanding those interests to the bigger picture, such as ‘How can we help our rural neighbors?’” said Francescato.

The Southeast region’s first meeting in June 2024 was attended by about 100 leaders, who analyzed economic data and discussed obstacles to growth. “We put all the challenges on a big idea board and titled each segment of those ideas with one title like ‘Infrastructure,’ ‘Mindset Shift,’ or ‘Affordable Housing,’” said Francescato.

This discussion, along with an asset mapping exercise, resulted in agreement on the top two priority areas in the Southeast region: (1) infrastructure and (2) a mindset shift toward innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship. After determining these two priorities, action teams of 25-30 leaders assembled to develop plans for making a measurable impact on each one. These action teams meet regularly, via videoconference, to move their work forward.

“We’re starting to develop some interesting projects out of that process,” said Francescato. For example, the infrastructure team is looking at compiling a comprehensive infrastructure inventory of the region, mapping out which areas are lacking. This exercise will help identify gaps where investments in infrastructure are most needed. The second team, focused on shifting mindsets toward innovation, is considering how to better connect area entrepreneurs with resources the state has to offer.

“We’re helping to connect the dots and gather resources to be that bank of ideas and programs that can be distributed to the region as a whole,” said Francescato. “This initiative is designed to bring collaboration to the forefront when thinking about very broad topics. It’s about highlighting what is working in Nebraska and scaling up those solutions, taking local solutions to a wider region.”

“There is no guidebook on bringing transformative change,” said Francescato. Even so, he is doing his part to chart the way forward. In his day-to-day work, Francescato researches what is working in other states, collects input from area leaders, and follows up on the many ideas proposed to him.

The Regional Navigators from each of the six regions are using each other as valuable resources. Not every region has the same issues, but some are overlapping. Ideas for how to tackle common challenges, such as the need for more affordable housing, are shared between teams and tailored to each region.

The Southeast region will have its second regional meeting on September 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Nebraska East Union in Lincoln. The focus of the meeting will be to come up with specific projects within the region’s priority areas. This will allow the Southeast region to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds that the State of Nebraska has allocated to incentivize regional economic development initiatives.

“The cavalry is not coming. We are our own cavalry, so we have to address these issues as Nebraskans,” said Francescato. 6 Regions, One Nebraska is encouraging leaders to link up and empowering them to take initiative to change the trajectory of their region.