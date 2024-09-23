DMARC MSP Case Study: ADI Cyber Services Makes Client DMARC Management Effortless with PowerDMARC

DMARC MSP Partnership: ADI Cyber Services X PowerDMARC

US-based MSP, ADI Cyber Services, made email authentication setup and management for multiple clients hassle-free by becoming a PowerDMARC MSP partner.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADI Cyber Services, a U.S.-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with PowerDMARC to streamline DMARC management and strengthen email security for its clients. The collaboration enables ADI Cyber Services to efficiently manage multiple domains while offering full-spectrum email security through PowerDMARC’s multi-tenant platform.Before PowerDMARC, ADI Cyber Services faced challenges in managing complex DMARC implementations across its growing client base. The need for a more efficient system to handle multiple domains, generate aggregated reports and ensure compliance became evident as their client portfolio expanded.PowerDMARC’s solution provided ADI Cyber Services with a powerful multi-tenant platform, simplifying the entire DMARC management process. The platform not only aggregates DMARC reports but also offers comprehensive features, including domain reputation monitoring, custom alerts, and predictive threat intelligence. These capabilities enable ADI Cyber Services to deliver robust email authentication services without operational bottlenecks.Key Benefits for ADI Cyber Services:- Multi-Tenant Management: Seamless handling of multiple client domains under a unified platform.- Advanced Security Features: AI-powered domain security analysis and reputation monitoring, as well as hosted DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI.- Simplified Reporting: PowerDMARC’s intuitive, human-readable reports enable quicker responses to potential email threats.Drew Saum, CEO of ADI Cyber Services, commented on the partnership: “PowerDMARC’s multi-tenant platform has transformed our approach to email security. It has made DMARC implementation and management for our clients more efficient and straightforward.”PowerDMARC’s MSP Partner Program is designed to help managed service providers like ADI Cyber Services deliver world-class email authentication solutions to their clients while maximizing return on investment.For more information about PowerDMARC’s MSP Partner Program, visit https://powerdmarc.com About ADI Cyber ServicesADI Cyber Services is a U.S.-based MSP specializing in cybersecurity solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company offers a range of managed security services designed to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats.Media ContactEmail: hello@adics.netPhone: (602) 863-7898About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

How to become a PowerDMARC MSSP Partner?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.