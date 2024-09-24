Bisk Amplified and Nexford University Partner to Reimagine Higher Education

Collaboration launches career-aligned programs for working professionals.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk Amplified, a leading online education platform, and Nexford University, a next-generation online university based in Washington, D.C., have partnered to offer a range of undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs. Together, they introduce career-centric programs tailored to high-demand fields, including AI, business analytics, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and supply chain management, designed with workplace skill needs in mind.Nexford's unique approach, merging real-world skills acquisition and project-based learning, aligned with critical workplace competencies, combined with Bisk Amplified's robust student support and employer-focused benefits, creates a powerful solution for working professionals and organizations. Learners can access a wide array of in-demand programs while receiving unparalleled support to advance their careers. Employers can invest in their employees' growth and build a more skilled, competitive workforce."Collaborating with Nexford University is a game-changer for workforce development," said Bisk Amplified’s Senior Vice President of Workforce and Education Dr. Jennifer King . "Together, we're offering a powerful path to career advancement by empowering organizations to build a future-ready workforce while providing individuals with the flexibility and support needed to succeed."Nexford’s online programs offer unparalleled flexibility for learners. With no rigid class schedules, monthly course starts, and a monthly tuition model, students can seamlessly integrate their education into busy lives. Nexford's learner-centric programs empower professionals through skills mastery and practical projects, showcasing their capabilities in real-world scenarios directly related to the work they do today and will do in the future.“In today's rapidly evolving job market, access to education that caters directly to both the current and future needs of the workplace is crucial,” said Nexford Founder Fadl Al Tarzi. “Through our partnership with Bisk, we're excited to offer working professionals programs that not only fit their schedules but are wholly designed to bridge the gap between the high-demand skills employers are desperately seeking and the career growth aspirations of employees. This collaboration is about more than furthering education; it's about enabling career mobility and ensuring that learning is immediately applicable and delivering impact.”Courses will launch in Fall 2024. For further program details and learn more, connect with Bisk Amplified at https://calendly.com/workforce-education About Nexford UniversityNexford University is designed for a global audience looking to build in-demand skills while earning recognized and accredited credentials. We have reimagined what a modern university experience looks like, torn down the walls of the traditional campus and designed a modern learning experience 100% online. By leveraging technology, we deliver world-class education, at a fraction of the cost of traditional universities. Our programs are future-focused and workplace-aligned, enabling you to build practical skills you will use to get ahead in your career. And with no fixed class times, you can flex your learning to fit your schedule. Tuition fees are charged on a monthly basis, so the faster you graduate the more money you save.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, University of Louisville, Nexford University, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit biskamplified.com

