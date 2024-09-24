1739 Higley-I Cut My Way Through-Extraordinary and Historic Colonial Coin Offering
Tom Pilitowski-US Rare Coin Investments offers Rare American Colonial coin, 1739 Higley-I Cut My War Through-Value Me As You Please-Freidus 3.3D-Finest Known
Dr Higley's coppers are well known throughout the deepest circles in numismatics as being among the most historically important numismatic rarities, realistically being museum specimens that the very study of American numismatics can be considered based. Most of these Higley's in all varieties are damaged in some way, bent, holed, barely recognizable and yet still find a roomful of hungry buyers and sell for tens of thousands of dollars when offered at public auction.
The specimen shown and offered, 1739 Broad Ax-Value Me As You Please-I Cut My Way Through Freidus 3.3D is the finest known of its type, and is 2nd finest known of all Higley varieties. A lesser quality yet still high quality specimen in VF30 shows sale prices at public auction within the last few years at $190,000.00 while the sole finest Higley, 3 Hammers Type in AU-50 sold at auction a few years ago for just under half a million dollars ( $470,000.00 )
Investment Potential: All things considered looking at this early America rarity as a possible investment, the future appears quite positive. With some American rarities such as the famed Brasher doubloon being sold in excess of $10,000,000 (10 Million Dollars +) in recent years, we feel that a rarity of this historic and numismatic magnitude at the current asking price in the lower six figures represents what could be an opportunity equal to that level of rarity and importance.
