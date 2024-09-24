1739 Higley-I Cut My Way Through-Extraordinary and Historic Colonial Coin Offering

1739 Higley-Value Me As You Please PCGS XF-40-Extraordinary Quality of Rare Early American Colonial Higley Coin

Finest known of this rare and historic American Colonial Coin back when it was British coins still circulating in the colonies. 2nd finest known of all varieties of Higley coins. Rare opportunity.” — Tom Pilitowski

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Pilitowski/US Rare Coin Investments has revealed this week a very special and exquisite early American Colonial coin for offer to investors and advanced collectors, 1739 Higley Copper -I Cut My War Through-Value Me As You Please-Freidus 3.3D PCGS XF-40. One of the rarest of all American Colonial coins, privately mined and minted in Connecticut while still a colony. Some background on this intensely cool rare coin as follows: After discovering pure copper ore on his property circa 1737-1739 an entrepreneurial physician named Dr Samuel Higley in Granby Connecticut set out to produce copper coins to be used in commerce in the colonies. This is at a time when the coins seeing the most circulation were British coins among others from other countries as the individual states would not be producing coinage for decades to come while simultaneously struggling with how to create a new monetary system in the new world that would be recognized by merchants everywhere. Even the state of Connecticut where these Higley's originate would not have coinage until the 1780's!Dr Higley's coppers are well known throughout the deepest circles in numismatics as being among the most historically important numismatic rarities, realistically being museum specimens that the very study of American numismatics can be considered based. Most of these Higley's in all varieties are damaged in some way, bent, holed, barely recognizable and yet still find a roomful of hungry buyers and sell for tens of thousands of dollars when offered at public auction.The specimen shown and offered, 1739 Broad Ax-Value Me As You Please-I Cut My Way Through Freidus 3.3D is the finest known of its type, and is 2nd finest known of all Higley varieties. A lesser quality yet still high quality specimen in VF30 shows sale prices at public auction within the last few years at $190,000.00 while the sole finest Higley, 3 Hammers Type in AU-50 sold at auction a few years ago for just under half a million dollars ( $470,000.00 )Investment Potential: All things considered looking at this early America rarity as a possible investment, the future appears quite positive. With some American rarities such as the famed Brasher doubloon being sold in excess of $10,000,000 (10 Million Dollars +) in recent years, we feel that a rarity of this historic and numismatic magnitude at the current asking price in the lower six figures represents what could be an opportunity equal to that level of rarity and importance.

