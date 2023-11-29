Submit Release
Tom Pilitowski -US Rare Coin Investments Announces The Placement of Rare Templeton Reid Gold Coin

Templeton Reid $2.50 Georgia Gold

1830 Templeton Reid Reverse

Iconic 1830 Templeton Reid Gold Coin Placed in Private Collection

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Pilitowski announced that he has placed a ultra rare 1830 Templeton Reid $2.50 Gold Coin with a private collector. The 1830 Templeton Reid Quarter Eagle is the first territorial gold coin minted in the United States, and is an extremely rare gold coin minted in Georgia. It is estimated that less than 1-2 dozen known to exist in all states of preservation. The current example has been authenticated and graded by PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service)

The first gold rush in the USA occurred in North Carolina and Georgia. Templeton Reid is the first territorial gold struck. Templeton Reid, a goldsmith, jeweler, gunsmith and watchmaker made local news when he coined small amounts of locally mined gold into 2.5, $5 and $10 denominations. All are very rare to extremely rare. The placing of a rare $2.5 denomination into a private collection is worthy of news as these coins are few and far between with the Official Yeoman’s Guide To United States Coins, aka “The Red Book” shows a price of $300,000.00 in XF or Extremely Fine Condition. The current specimen is graded Extremely Fine Detail-Repaired and is a six figure rarity as such.

The coin now resides in a private collection in Florida. For more information Mr Pilitowski is an expert in rare gold coins and can be reached thru his website US Rare Coin Investments at http://www.usrarecoininvestments.com

