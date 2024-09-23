Farm to Institution Market Development Grant Applications Open Now

Images by Center for an Agricultural Economy and credited to Kelly Bogel Stokes

Grants help grow agricultural businesses while increasing local food access for Vermonters

September 23, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications for the Farm to Institution Market Development Grant. Vermont farm or food businesses, Vermont producer associations, and supply chain facilitators (non-profits, economic development authorities, food hubs, food brokers, etc.) may apply for grants of $10,000 to $30,000.

The Farm to Institution Market Development Grant connects farms to institutional market opportunities to help grow their agricultural businesses while increasing local food access for Vermonters. Important institutional markets for farms include schools, early childhood programs, hospitals, colleges, prisons, and nursing homes. Farm to Institution Market Development Grant projects will increase sales for at least one local farm and will increase the amount of local food served at Vermont institutions.

The Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE) received a $27,500 Farm to Institution Market Development Grant in 2023 to help grow the Just Cut Program. The Just Cut Program minimally processes local vegetables and sells them to institutional markets. As a result of their project, CAE increased farmer sales by 35% and added 35 new institution partners in 2024.

There is a 25% match requirement for this grant opportunity, meaning that an applicant applying for a $30,000 grant should expect to contribute $7,500 in their own cash and/or labor to the project.

The application portal is open now through October 23rd at 1:59 PM. There will be an optional applicant webinar on Thursday, September 26 at 10 AM -11 AM EST. Applicants will be notified of award decisions in mid-November 2024 and projects can begin in January 2025.

For questions regarding this or other Farm to School, Early Childhood, and Institution grant opportunities, please contact:

Gina Clithero | Farm to Institution Program Manager | gina.clithero@vermont.gov | 802-585-6225