It's Rail Safety Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 23 - Released on September 23, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is joining in to proclaim September 23 to 30, 2024 as Rail Safety Week in Canada and reminding everyone to choose safety when around trains. Saskatchewan's rail system is vital for our province's export-based economy, and so is rail safety.

"Saskatchewan Rail Safety Week serves as a great reminder of how much we rely on our rail system and the significant benefits it brings to our export-based economy," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "This week is also a good opportunity to remind motorists about rail safety tips, such as looking and listening for trains, understanding railway signage and markings and being vigilant near all rail crossings."

Everyone is responsible for rail safety. Rail safety requires constant alertness and reminding loved ones, children and communities about the importance of being safe around rail lines.

Rail incidents can happen fast and often have tragic consequences.

In 2023, 914 accidents, including 67 fatalities, were reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The Ministry of Highways is proud to continue educating children through our partnership with Canadian Safety Train Express Inc. by providing funding to print and distribute railway safety activity books to grade four students in communities served by our short lines.

"It is important for everyone, especially our youth, to recognize the importance of railway safety," Canadian Safety Train Express CEO Perry Pellerin said. "Railway safety is everyone's responsibility. We ask that everyone serve as a rail safety ambassador to ensure everyone can go home safely each and every day."

The Ministry of Highways offers financial support to short lines through the Short Line Railway Improvement Program to help upgrade and maintain their tracks.

There are 13 short line railways in Saskatchewan that are used to move goods such as grain, oil and lumber, and link to the larger national rail lines. There are more than 2,000 km of railways under provincial jurisdiction.

Motorists with any questions or concerns regarding railway safety, signage, work zones and more are welcome to reach out to the Highway Customer Service Centre at 1-844-SK-HIWAY, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online anytime.

-30-

For more information, contact: