Construction Week proclaimed in Saskatchewan

Week Highlights Construction Sector's Role in Economic Growth

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 23 to 27 as Saskatchewan Construction Week. The week has been proclaimed to celebrate the extensive economic and social contributions made by the province's dynamic construction industry.

"Saskatchewan's construction industry is not only a major contributor to jobs in the province, but also plays a crucial role in building the infrastructure necessary for a growing economy," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "As we work toward achieving and surpassing our Growth Plan goals of growing the provincial population to 1.4 million people and creating 100,000 new jobs, the construction industry will further excel this growth by building the offices, facilities, housing and more which contribute to our strong and vibrant communities."

The construction industry in Saskatchewan is a key driver of economic growth. Last year, real GDP for the sector grew by 13.6 per cent, with the sector's real GDP reaching $6 billion. Currently, there are over 43,000 (seasonally adjusted) people employed in the province's construction industry, making it one of the most important economic sectors in Saskatchewan in terms of job creation.

"During Saskatchewan Construction Week, we celebrate the dedicated professionals who form the backbone of our province's economy," Construction Associations of Saskatchewan co-CEO Shannon Friesen said. "These skilled workers, often behind the scenes, build the infrastructure that drives our communities forward."

"Their contributions are vital, not just in constructing roads, schools, and hospitals, but in shaping the very foundation of our future," Construction Associations of Saskatchewan co-CEO Kevin Dureau said. "This week, we honour their commitment, resilience, and the essential role they play in ensuring Saskatchewan remains strong and prosperous."

The growth the construction industry has experienced recently has had an overall positive impact on Saskatchewan's economy, with Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicating that the province's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.2 billion, or 1.6 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential investors and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit InvestSK.ca.

