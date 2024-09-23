Additional Support to Estevan and Coronach Regions for Coal Transition

CANADA, September 24 - Released on September 23, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $10 million to build new economic opportunities and support coal transition efforts in the Estevan and Coronach regions.

"This investment by the Government of Saskatchewan will develop a strong business environment in the communities that are most impacted by the federal government's decision to force the closure of coal power facilities by 2030," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Dustin Duncan said. "The funding will directly contribute to economic development and investment attraction, bringing new projects and ideas to grow local economies and keep these communities strong and vibrant."

As Saskatchewan continues its own plan to build out grid capacity to support a growing province, retaining and developing our skilled workforce and technical expertise through business opportunities in Estevan, Coronach and area is critical to facilitate the unprecedented energy transition.

The newly announced funding is in addition to the $10 million invested by the provincial government in 2020 to support coal transition in the area. The new investment will be equally distributed to the two community regions: 5 million to the Coronach region and $5 million to the Estevan region.

"Today's investment shows our government's commitment to coal reliant communities by building their capacity to rise to the significant economic challenges imposed by the federal government's decision to close coal power plants by 2030," Agriculture Minister and MLA for Wood River David Marit said. "I am pleased to see the economic growth that has been created in the Coronach region through the 2020 investment provided by the Government of Saskatchewan, and this additional investment will further boost the positive economic trajectory of Southern Saskatchewan."

"With the challenges imposed by the federal government's decision to force the shutdown of Saskatchewan's coal fired power plants, retaining and reskilling the workforce in this sector through business opportunities in this region is crucial," Highways Minister and MLA for Estevan Lori Carr said. "Power generation has always been an important part of Estevan's economy, and with the recent SaskPower announcement that identified two high-potential Small Modular Reactor sites in the Estevan area, our community has many new opportunities to look forward to."

Government will provide $5 million to South Saskatchewan Ready, an economic partnership of nine rural communities and RMs in the Coronach region, and $5 million to the Municipal Coal Transition Committee, comprised of representatives from the City of Estevan, RM of Estevan, RM of Coalfields, and the Town of Bienfait. Both organizations will administer the new funding in partnership with local municipalities.

