Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee

September 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Terrie Breeden and Guillermo Lopez and appointed Rosalba Calleros Ramirez, Deborah “Debbie” Cohen, Ph.D., David Goff, M.D., and Audrey Jackson to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Committee advises the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Division for Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) Services on development and implementation of policies that constitute the statewide ECI system.



Terrie Breeden of Wimberley is the State 619 program coordinator for the Texas Education Agency. She is a member of the National Association of State Directors of Special Education. Breeden received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education in Special Education from Lamar University.



Guillermo Lopez of Austin is the senior early childhood intervention director for Any Baby Can. He is board secretary of The Village of San Marcos and a member of the Texas Prenatal-to-Three Collaborative and the Success by 6 Coalition. Lopez received a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from The University of Texas (UT) Medical Branch at Galveston.



Rosalba Calleros Ramirez of Buda is the executive director of Texas Parent to Parent. Calleros Ramirez received a dual Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Spanish and a Master of Education from UT El Paso.



Deborah “Debbie” Cohen, Ph.D. of Austin is an associate professor at the UT Austin Dell Medical School Department of Psychiatry and the UT Austin Steve Hicks School of Social Work. She is a member of the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas and is the mother of a child with Down syndrome. Cohen received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Bowling Green State University, Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Work from the University of Kentucky.



David Goff, M.D. of Strawn is a pediatrician with Cook Children’s Physician Network and an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Texas Christian University Burnett School of Medicine. He is a member and fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Board of Pediatricians. Goff received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Doctor of Medicine from Wake Forest University. He completed his Pediatric Residency training at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.



Audrey Jackson of San Marcos is the Head Start Administrator for the City of San Antonio. She is a member of the National Head Start Association and the Hays County Master Naturalists. Jackson received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from UT Austin and a Master of Arts in Education from San Francisco State University.

