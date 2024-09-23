FEMA Offers Free Repair and Rebuilding Advice in Davison and Union Counties

SIOUX FALLS – Whether you were affected by this summer’s severe storms and flooding or are simply seeking ways to enhance your home’s safety and resilience, FEMA will be providing free mitigation, repair, and rebuilding advice coming up in Davison and Union Counties.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be available at the following locations:

Davison County

Menards

815 E Spruce St

Mitchell, SD, 57301

Sept. 25 through Sept. 29 from the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Union County

Olson’s Ace Hardware

305 NW 13th St, Beresford, SD 57004.

Oct. 2 through Oct. 5 from the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct 6 from the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mitigation specialists can answer questions and discuss topics such as:

Proven methods for preventing damage from future disasters

Techniques for rebuilding homes

Tips for reducing your disaster risk – whether you own or rent your home

Mitigation reduces a property’s risk to future events. It can allow residents to return more quickly to a home with less damage. While it usually takes an initial investment, mitigation pays off in the long run. On average, every $1 spent on mitigation saves $6 in future losses.

Advice is available to all homeowners and renters, not only those affected by the recent severe storms and flooding.

The public also may contact a FEMA mitigation subject matter expert with questions by emailing fema-r8-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov or by calling the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Helpline at 833-336-2487.

To learn more about how mitigation efforts help individuals and communities visit https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/risk-management.

