DailyPay Launches New Innovative Solution For Human Capital Management Providers

“DailyPay Built In” Empowers HCM Providers To Offer DailyPay’s Earned Wage Access Solution As A Standard Feature

By introducing DailyPay Built In, we’re setting a new standard for how Human Capital management providers can deliver Earned Wage Access” — Carly Brush, Senior Vice President, HCM, DailyPay

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , Inc. a worktech company and leading provider of earned wage access, will be launching “DailyPay Built In,” an innovative new solution that enables payroll providers to offer earned wage access and DailyPay’s wider services as standard features embedded within their platforms.Designed with HCM providers in mind, “DailyPay Built In” integrates seamlessly into existing payroll systems, providing an immediate value-add to employers and their employees without the need for implementation. For the first time, HCM providers can easily enable earned wage access directly to employees through a simple data integration.This no-touch experience allows employees to access their earned wages through the DailyPay mobile app or embedded directly within the HCM’s user-experiences without any changes to clients’ existing payroll processes.This built-in earned wage access solution provides value to both employers and employees. According to research from Arizent commissioned by DailyPay, 93% of employers say DailyPay provides a valuable addition to their suite of benefits. In addition, 8 of 10 (80%) of DailyPay users say the solution has a positive influence on their financial habits.“By introducing DailyPay Built In, we’re setting a new standard for how Human Capital management providers can deliver Earned Wage Access,” said Carly Brush, Senior Vice President, HCM, DailyPay. “This solution allows HCM providers to expand their service offerings quickly and at great scale, giving their clients the ability to offer employees greater financial control through their existing payroll system without changes to their existing workflows.”TEAM Software by WorkWave will be among the first HCM companies to leverage “DailyPay Built In.”“Earned wage access has become such a popular and relevant benefit for today’s modern workforce,” said Jill Davie, SVP & GM of TEAM Software by WorkWave. “DailyPay’s new solution will provide us with a turnkey way to offer the financial wellness benefit easily and seamlessly to our clients and their employees.”About DailyPay, Inc.DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comAdriana Balladriana.ball@dailypay.com

