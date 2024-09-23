House Bill 1891 Printer's Number 2377

PENNSYLVANIA, September 23 - An Act establishing tourism improvement districts and tourism improvement district management associations; and providing for powers of counties, for powers of tourism improvement district management associations, for dissolution of tourism improvement district, for annual audit and report and for applicability.

