GLX Analytix Pioneering Integrating AI with New Biomarkers for Personalized Healthcare Adds Health Tech Experts to Board

Brian Della Valle, PhD, CEO and Founder, GLX Analytix

New Board Members Bring Decades of Experience to the Award-winning Start-up, Playing an Essential Role in Shaping its Strategic Direction

These leaders will play an essential role in shaping GLX’s strategic direction in regulatory strategy, operational readiness, and market expertise.” — Brian Della Valle, Founder and CEO of GLX Analytix

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLX Analytix , an award-winning innovative startup combining a new class of biomarkers and AI for personalizing healthcare, today announced that it added venture capital and health tech luminaries to its leadership team, including a new Chair of the Board, Michele Colucci, Founder and CEO of DigitalDx Ventures , an expanded C-suite with the addition of Richard Frank, MD, PhD, Maital Shemesh-Rasmussen and Nancy Hargreaves and new Advisory Board members, including Jerry Lanchbury, PhD, Gisela Paulsen, Mackenzie Strafford, Dana Sun, Srinka Ghosh, PhD, and Jørgen Rungby, MD, PhD.The appointments are in addition to the data science, lab, and R&D teams already in place and are effective immediately.GLX Analytix enters the next stage of validating its innovative GLX Signature Platform and test portfolio, as well as working with major pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare institutions in the United States and Europe. The company focuses on neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric, and autoimmune diseases, positioning itself at the forefront of diagnostic technology.“We are excited to announce the appointments of Michele Colucci as Chair of the GLX Analytix Board, and welcome her, Richard, Jerry, Maital, and others to our Advisory Board and leadership team,” said Brian Della Valle, founder and CEO of GLX Analytix. “These leaders have extensive experience and a proven track record of excellence. They will play an essential role in shaping GLX’s strategic direction in regulatory strategy, operational readiness, and market expertise."Michele Colucci, Founder and CEO of DigitalDx Ventures, said, “We are at a pivotal moment in diagnosing and treating neurological diseases. Traditionally, conditions like Alzheimer’s and MS have lacked tools and data. GLX and their blood-based biomarker test provide objective measurements and invaluable insights. We believe GLX Analytix will forever change how we diagnose and monitor brain health.”Michele ColucciBOARD CHAIRMichele is the Founder and CEO of DigitalDx Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based seed-stage venture fund investing in the future of healthcare, and the Nobel Laureate Foundation’s West Coast ambassador. DigitalDx led GLX’s seed round with additional investors, including Denmark's largest venture capital firm, EIFO.Richard A Frank, MD, PhDCHIEF MEDICAL AND REGULATORY OFFICERDr. Frank is the Chief Medical and Regulatory Officer at GLX Analytix and former Chief Medical Officer of Siemens Healthineers. He has provided expert testimony to Congress, served on FDA Advisory Committees. A pioneer in AI/ML for medical imaging, Dr. Frank chaired the AMA’s AI Working Group, which generated the AI Taxonomy, and has been a member of the CPT Editorial Panel since 2022, now chairing their Digital Medicine Coding Committee.Jerry Lanchbury, PhDSCIENTIFIC ADVISOR - PRODUCT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENTDr. Lanchbury is the former Chief Scientific Officer of Myriad Genetics, recognized for leading groundbreaking innovations in molecular diagnostics across oncology, urology, rheumatology, and women’s health.Maital Shemesh-RasmussenCHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICERMaital is a global leader in health technology commercialization, with experience scaling businesses across Fortune 100 companies and startups. As former Chief Commercial Officer at Octave Bioscience, she successfully launched and generated revenue for its neuroscience precision medicine portfolios. Maital has also served as Global Head of Marketing at Roche, Marketing Director at Oracle Health Sciences, and VP at JPMorgan. She currently serves as a Board Member at Pluri (Nasdaq: PLUR).Nancy HargreavesCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICERNancy brings over 20 years of experience in financial strategy, fundraising, and operational excellence, having led major funding initiatives for several clients with a focus on guiding early-stage commercialization and high-growth companies in health tech.Gisela Paulsen, MPharmaCOMMERCIAL ADVISOR - OPERATIONSGisela has been at the forefront of early cancer detection and biotech operations for years, leading transformative efforts as President + COO at Oncocyte, as General Manager at Exact Sciences, Senior VP and Global Head of Clinical Operations at Genentech/Roche, and now as COO at Harbinger Health. She has been recognized as PharmaVOICE's 100 Most Inspiring People in the Life Sciences Industry.Mackenzie StraffordCOMMERCIAL ADVISOR - REIMBURSEMENTMackenzie is the Sr. Director of Strategy + Operations at Optum Health leading major initiatives to drive clinical performance/operational efficiency across the care delivery business. She also serves as an advisor to the Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator at Harvard University, where GLX Analytix is an inaugural member.Dana SunCOMMERCIAL ADVISOR - INVESTMENT STRATEGYDana is a Principal at Laerdal Million Lives Fund, investing in transformative health tech startups, with a focus on life-saving innovations and healthcare equity. At Genentech she facilitated commercial and R&D finance, bringing extensive expertise in healthcare venture capital, strategic finance and portfolio management.Srinka Ghosh, PhDSCIENTIFIC ADVISOR - DATA OFFICERSrinka is a leader in data sciences, bioinformatics and life sciences, specializing in multi-biomarker diagnostic tests. At GRAIL, she significantly contributed to a Nasopharyngeal cancer diagnostic test, advancing it to licensing. Her expertise includes AI/ML model development, clinical data management and multi-omics analysis for regulatory submissions.Jørgen Rungby, PhD, MDCLINICAL ADVISOR - TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCHJørgen is an expert in Clinical Medicine, Pharmacology, Endocrinology and Diabetes. He has held key positions at top research hospitals in Denmark and is the founder of the Steno Diabetes Neuro Unit, an international forum focusing on diabetes complications in the brain and the peripheral nervous system.ABOUT GLX ANALYTIXGLX Analytix is an award-winning Danish, Silicon Valley venture- and strategic-backed personalized medicine company, pioneering a groundbreaking diagnostics and monitoring platform. Its proprietary GLX Signature Platform is powered by novel vascular biology and AI technology, designed to transform the care of patients with neurodegenerative, autoimmune, cardiovascular, and psychiatric diseases. Leveraging advanced glycobiology research and a new class of blood biomarkers, GLX Analytix also delivers innovative solutions for therapeutic strategies.With partnerships at leading medical institutions in the United States and Europe, the company aims to accelerate noninvasive, cost-effective, and highly accessible personalized care for patients worldwide.Recognized by industry leaders, GLX Analytix is poised to revolutionize early detection and treatment monitoring in conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, and Major Depressive Disorder.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.