Anderson relieves Ishee as Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet

Adm. Stuart Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and Commander, Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, presided over the ceremony. Adm. Munsch outlined Vice Adm. Ishee’s extensive accomplishments as 6th Fleet commander.

“You led thousands of Sailors from 15 different countries, hundreds of ships, submarines and aircraft effectively, and advanced our warfighting advantage at every opportunity,” Munsch said. “You, together with your incredible teams, have built combat power, deepened our relationships with allies and partners, improved our posture, sharpened our readiness to fight and pressed the envelope in employing new technologies.”

As 6th Fleet Commander, Ishee presided over a wide array of naval and joint operations across two continents. The fleet has effectively deployed ready forces in the Black Sea and elsewhere postured for any contingency, and has remained the preferred partner for maritime forces operating in Europe and Africa. Naval assets assigned to the 6th Fleet have supported partners and allies during challenging humanitarian crises and natural disasters, including critical support provided to Turkish earthquake victims in 2023.

Additionally, Ishee stood up Joint Task Force 406. JTF 406 is the U.S. European Command's (EUCOM) maritime crisis response and contingency command. JTF 406 maintains situational awareness, plans, coordinates, and as directed, executes the employment of forces to maintain mission readiness, build working relationships with our Allies and partners, protect U.S. citizens and U.S. interests, and deter hostile forces in the European theater.

“The U.S. 6th Fleet proudly stands as an independent and adept force, capable of projecting power across the maritime domain,” Ishee said. “I can say with complete confidence that the Fleet and STRIKFORNATO stand as lethal and professional as ever.”

Anderson, former Director of Operations for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke of his appreciation for the team he will lead, while outlining his vision and goals for the command.

“All eyes are on U.S. Sixth Fleet, and the challenges facing the region will test us on a daily basis,” Anderson said. “We will continue to rely on our alliances and partnerships to remain the most combat credible and capable maritime force in theater, and will meet every challenge with strength, resolve, and confidence to enhance security and stability across the region.”

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.