Government receives remains of former liberation fighters who passed away in exile

As South Africa commemorates 30 years of freedom and democracy, the government, led by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mackenzie and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga will receive the remains of 49 former liberation fighters who passed away in exile in Zimbabwe and Zambia. These remains are set to arrive at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on the 25th of September 2024.

Following their arrival, the government will host an official homecoming ceremony on the 27th of September 2024 at Freedom Park, also in Pretoria, to mark the return of these liberation fighters to the country of their birth. Thereafter, reburial ceremonies will be held in the provinces of their origin, ensuring they are laid to rest with the dignity and respect they deserve.

The Exile Repatriation Program is guided by the National Policy of Repatriation and Restitution of Human Remains and Heritage Objects of 2021. This policy was adopted as part of South Africa's broader commitment to ensuring that former liberation fighters who died in exile are returned home and buried with dignity.

The repatriation process is being conducted in close collaboration with regional governments, historical experts, and local communities to guarantee a respectful and well-coordinated return.

The South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), through its legislative framework, the National Heritage Resources Act No 25 of 1999, (NHRA) protects and manage all sites associated South Africa’s rich liberation struggle and anti-colonial resistance history. SAHRA’s Heritage Protection Unit receives submissions from all provinces, for serial nomination of sites for declaration as National Heritage Sites. The selected sites are then graded and accorded a local, provincial and national status due a unique cultural and historical significance that bear footprints and pay homage to individuals, communities, events and places that collectively shaped the country ‘s struggle for freedom. This heritage fosters unity across society and must be preserved and celebrated for future generations.

This initiative underscores South Africa's continued dedication to recognizing the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

In the past, repatriations were conducted on ad-hoc basis and on individual basis, usually at the request of families to local authorities and provincial governments. However, since the government has adopted an inclusive country-to-country repatriation model, which will be formally launched during the homecoming ceremony. This model aims to accelerate the repatriation process, beginning with countries that have high numbers of liberation fighter remains – Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The receival of the remains at Waterkloof Airforce Base will take place between 16h00 and 18h00 on the 25th September 2024, whilst the homecoming ceremony will start at 10h00 on the 27th September 2024.

South Africa remains forever indebted to the heroes of its liberation struggle, and this initiative represents a significant milestone in honoring their legacy and contribution to the 30 years of freedom and democracy milestone.

Enquiries:

Mr Ben Mwasinga, South African Heritage Resources Agency - 084 555 2103

Ms Onicca Kwakwa, Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans – 066 308 2630

NB: Media queries to families of the deceased may be made through:

Mr Thapelo Mokushane on 0717862210 OR Mr Ben Mwasinga – 084 555 2103.