Idaho State and Federal Partners Invite Businesses to Attend the Idaho Small Business Cybersecurity SummitSep23

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (September 23, 2024) – State and federal partners across Idaho have joined together to host the Idaho Small Business Cybersecurity Summit on Thursday, September 26, 2024. This free event will provide valuable and practical insights and resources to help Idaho’s small businesses protect themselves from cyber threats.

Hackers attack every 39 seconds on average. Of these attacks, 43% affect and target small businesses. Small businesses are three times more likely to be targeted by cybercriminals than larger companies. Many cyber-attacks can be prevented with the proper resources, information and preparation. When there is a cyber-attack, businesses can react using the right response and recovery.

Businesses will be able to attend either the morning or afternoon event with in-person and virtual attendance options. The morning session will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. MDT. The afternoon session will take place from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. MDT. Businesses only need to attend one session as the content will be the same.

The summit will feature a lineup of expert speakers, including representatives from the Idaho Department of Finance, U.S, Small Business Administration, Idaho Department of Commerce, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Topics covered will include:

Cybercrime trends targeting small businesses

Practical strategies for protecting your business from cyber threats

Idaho’s cybersecurity initiatives

Cybercrime response and recovery

View the full agenda here.

Event details:

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Morning Session: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (MT) Afternoon Session: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (MT)

Idaho Response Center

11331 W. Chinden Blvd

Boise, Idaho

Learn more and register here.

###