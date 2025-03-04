Idaho Travel Council Announces February Special MeetingFeb24

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces February Special Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (February 24, 2025) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Teams on Wednesday, February 26, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (MT). Guests may attend in-person at the Idaho Commerce office in the Clearwater meeting room (Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, 2nd Floor).

The agenda will include discussion and a vote regarding the use of FY24 Region 4 remaining funds.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Teams meeting here. The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

