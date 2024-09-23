HomeSharing Inc. welcomes new members to the Board of Trustees

Affordable Housing Solutions

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeSharing Inc., a nonprofit organization helping NJ residents and communities to create affordable housing solutions by matching those seeking housing with those who need additional income or services to maintain their homes, while fostering independence and dignity.We are honored to welcome our new board members Ryan Blake, Michael Kirsh, and Bridget Stillwell Kennedy on our Board of Trustees.Ryan Blake serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Director of BCB Bank and its holding company, BCB Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Blake has been with the company since 2008 and has served in his current role since 2021. Prior to then, Mr. Blake served as the Company’s Vice President and Controller. Mr. Blake currently serves as a trustee on the board of the Bayonne Public Library, has served as a commissioner on the Zoning Board of the City of Bayonne, as Vice President for a chapter of Rotary International, and is a former director of the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Blake is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, holds bachelor’s degrees in both Finance and in Economics from Kean University, and has earned a master’s degree in business administration from Rutgers University.Michael Kirsh is a Councilman in Bridgewater, serving his second term. He has been particularly active with budget and land use matters. While living in Green Brook, Mr. Kirsh was on the Township Committee for three years. Mr. Kirsh is a Marketing Executive currently providing Fractional CMO services to a variety of companies. He earned a BA from Brown University and MBA from Rutgers University. Michael lives with his wife Nicole, college students Phoebe and Robert, and dog Lily. The family has visited all 30 Major League ballparks and Michael’s favorite local spot is TD Bank Ballpark for a Somerset Patriots game.Bridget Stillwell Kennedy has a BA in American Social History from Newton College of the Sacred Heart (now part of Boston College) and an MSW in Administration, Planning, & Policy from Rutgers University. From early 1990 until her retirement in late 2019, Bridget was the Director of Social Work Services in Middlesex County’s Human Services Division, Department of Community Services. Before her long tenure with Middlesex County Government, she served in planning and community organizing initiatives for the Boston Redevelopment Authority, the Mayor’s (New York City) Office of Ethnic Affairs, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, the Office of Economic Development in the City of New Brunswick, and New Brunswick Tomorrow. Bridget is also active in her parish, the North Brunswick Women’s Club, and the North Brunswick Township Open Space Committee. She is also a Board Member of Coming Home of Middlesex County, Inc., and is presently the Chair of the Legislative and Immigration Committee of the Middlesex County Human Services Advisory Council.Board of TrusteesPresident, Colleen McCarthyImmediate Past President, Karen ThomasVice President-Frank Semcer Jr.Treasurer-Michael ShrinerSecretary-Andriette MathewsJeanette BrownMaureen KalenaCindi Rand

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.