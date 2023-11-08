HomeSharing Inc. 39th Annual Gala, Ascendia Bank and Ferdinand R. Viaud recognized for Community Leadership
HomeSharing Inc., serving 11 NJ counties providing social services for those who are seeking affordable housing while fostering independence and dignity.
This organization carry's out their mission and by doing so, makes the lives of the people they help infinitely better”BRIDGEWATER , NJ, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeSharing Inc. held its 39th Gala on October 19th, 2023, honoring those supporting our efforts to create affordable housing solutions. HomeSharing’s mission is to create affordable housing solutions by matching those seeking housing with those who need additional income or services to maintain their homes, while fostering independence and dignity. We are currently active in 11 counties, including Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties.
The event was held at the Basking Ridge Country Club. The recipients of this year’s Shuey Horowitz Humanitarian Award, (HomeSharing’s highest honor) was Ascendia Bank and Ferdinand (Fred) R. Viaud, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Their efforts to sustain social services for those who are seeking affordable housing while fostering independence and dignity showed that they deserved this highest HomeSharing Award. Fred stated, "the support Ascendia Bank has provided HomeSharing over the years has only further opened our eyes to the dire need for affordable housing solutions throughout New Jersey. This organization carry's out their mission and by doing so, makes the lives of the people they help infinitely better."
The recipient of this year’s Frank J. Semcer, Sr. Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award was Karen Ann Thomas, President of the HomeSharing Board of Trustees. Karen has led the organization through the challenges of COVID, and the retirement and replacement of a long-term Executive Director. Karen has served on the board since 2015 and the last 3 years as Board President. During 2021 she served as a dual role of Executive Director and President.
HomeSharing Inc., also thanks this year’s major sponsors of the 2023 GALA including:
Platinum Sponsors - Ascendia Bank and MICRO
Gold Sponsors - Frank & Mary Jane Semcer, Sr.
Bronze Sponsors - Andriette & Paul Mathews, Bogota Savings Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, NVE Bank, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Somerset Regal Bank, Spencer Savings Bank, The Spina Law Group, Turchette, and Unity Bank
Patrons - Frank & Nancy Jankoski, Martino+Marley, Cindi & Erik Rand, Café Picasso, Harwood Lloyd LLC., McCarter & English, New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co. and United Roosevelt Savings Bank
Speaking at the event were two HomeSharing clients. Ella, a HomeSharing Provider since 1994, is on her 7th match from HomeSharing and shared the benefits and satisfaction she has by improving others' lives. As she expressed, "they are like family and I continue to connect with all of them. One of her former residents, Kimberly, related how Ella helped her through a rough time in her life. Kimberly now owns her own home and has opened a restaurant that is successful today. Ella and Kimberly’s stories truly exemplifies the many ways in which HomeSharing can help people to stay in their homes, through financial assistance or by helping others.
If you would like to support the mission of HomeSharing Inc., please visit our website at (https://homesharing.org) or send a check to our office (120 Finderne Ave Bridgewater, NJ 08807). You may also support HomeSharing via your United Way through your employer's giving program. If you have any questions, please email HomeSharing at info@homesharing.org or call us at 908-526-4663.

Steve Nagel
Executive Director, HomeSharing Inc.
120 Finderne Ave
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Steve Nagel
Executive Director, HomeSharing Inc.
120 Finderne Ave
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Web: https://homesharing.org
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/homesharinginc/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HomesharingBridgewaterNJ
