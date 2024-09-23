2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT Offers a Truly Unique Experience for Attendees- Here is the Recap and Highlights

Tennis Icon Billie Jean King hits autographed tennis balls into crowd at #LWTSUMMIT photo credit: Getty Images Tech Journalist Kara Swisher and Founder/CEO of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, Leanne Pittsford at 2024 New York #LWTSUMMT photo credit: Getty Images Actress/Producer Lena Waithe addresses audience at #LWTSUMMIT photo credit: Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Lena Waithe, Elliot Page, Kara Swisher, and Billie Jean King Join Thousands of Attendees to Discuss Tech, Business, and Culture

There are two key ways to show up: through time and money. Economic power is our civil duty.” — CEO/Founder Leanne Pittsford

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 New York # LWTSUMMIT concluded after thousands of attendees attended hundreds of sessions focused on all things tech, business an culture. Session subjects covering topics like opportunities in un-tapped growth markets, maximizing the effectiveness of AI, harnessing the power of data and algorithms in digital spaces, ensuring innovative and equitable best practices that are sustainable and resilient for the future, and more. The full agenda and list of sessions and speakers can be found here . Additionally, the summit organizers hosted speed mentoring and networking opportunities throughout the day, including a career fair open to the public. Check out memorable moments from Getty Images here Day One HighlightsTuesday, September 17th included talks on the main stage at the Pier 17 rooftop, including a welcome address from Lesbians Who Tech & Allies Founder/CEO Leanne Pittsford where she shared two key ways to show up: through time and money. She stated, “Economic power is our civil duty” . Crowds enjoyed A fireside chat featuring television personality Mal Wright and actress and producer Lena Waithe discussed representation in entertainment. Waithe said "It takes courage to be an artist. Period. So when it comes time to do that thing that you're afraid that people become uneasy about, you have to push through. Because I'm grateful that James Baldwin pushed through, Lorraine Hansberry pushed through, Alice Walker pushed through. They pushed through because it's important."Keynote speaker Deb Cupp, President of Microsoft Americas, discussed the rapidly evolving technology of AI, the intersection of innovation, policy, and leadership plays a crucial role in shaping the future.The day wrapped with a live podcast recording of professional athletes and activists Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’ podcast "A Touch More" with tech journalist Kara Swisher explored women’s sports and intersectionality, urging us to “bring the next generation with you by creating the next moment.”Day Two HighlightsWednesday September 18th, the agenda kicked off with a session featuring writer and social commentator Roxane Gay and Sonia Passi, CEO of Free From.Other notable talks included live podcast recordings with actress Sophia Bush, host of the "Work In Progress" interviewing artist and philosopher Shantell Martin.Kara Swisher, host of "ON with Kara Swisher", recorded a live podcast interviewing Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman and took questions from the crowd. As well as the 11th annual Summit hula hoop contest.Day Three HighlightsThursday, September 19, the final day of the conference, featured tennis legend Billie Jean King who was interviewed by Alice Milligan, CMO of Morgan Stanley and culminated with the women’s sports icon hitting autographed tennis balls into the crowd.The day continued with a conversation with Actor Elliot Page, Chase Strangio, Staff Attorney, LGBT & HIV Project at the ACLU, and activist and journalist Raquel Willis about trans rights and the Gender Liberation March.Chani Nicholas, Founder/CEO of Chani App and Author and Hall of Fame Marketer Bozoma Saint John engaged in a fireside chat about the collective power needed for branding and business strategy where Bozoma remarked “We have to understand our individual power before we can understand our collective power”Jo Shoesmith, VP or Global Chief Creative Officer at Amazon interviewed filmmaker Nneka Onuorah and discussed partnering with talent to drive impactful stories.Actresses and co-hosts of the "Pants" Podcast Kate Moenning & Leisha Hayley had a fireside chat with Founder of Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton and discussed their experiences in the entertainment industry, their impact on LGBTQ+ representation in media, and the ongoing cultural significance of their work.Lesbians Who Tech & Allies' mission is to reach pay equity and representation at every level, for women, women of color, and nonbinary leaders. The organization works to ensure these leaders have the skills and support they need to achieve success.The 2024 Summit marks the long-awaited 5-year return of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies’ to New York and is a neighborhood takeover spanning Piers 16 & 17 of the Historic Seaport District to Fulton Street with main stages located on the rooftop at Pier 17, in Pearl Alley, and the luxury IPIC cinema from September 17th-19th.For media inquiries, email anni@lesbianswhotech.org. To learn more, visit https://lesbianswhotech.org/newyorksummit2024/

Day one of #LWTSUMMIT

