Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe to Speak at Lesbians Who Tech & Allies 2024 New York Summit, September 17-20, 2024
Attendees will hear from tech, business, and social justice leaders focused on technology trends, career growth, and personal wellness.
It’s important that women, women of color, trans and nonbinary people have a designated space in tech and business and we are helping make that happen with our New York Summit.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympians Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe to speak at the Lesbians Who Tech & Allies 2024 New York Summit, taking place from September 17th-20th. The New York Summit will mark the long-awaited 5-year return of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies’ to New York and will focus on Generative AI’s impact in engineering, marketing, cybersecurity, biotech and climate tech.
— Leanne Pittsford
Attendees will hear from leaders in tech, business, and social justice for intimate conversations, workshops and sessions focused on technology trends, career growth, and personal wellness.
The New York Summit is a hybrid experience. The Summit will kick-off virtually on September 16th and then shift to in-person at a neighborhood takeover spanning Piers 16 & 17 of the Historic Seaport District to Fulton Street with the main stage located at the Rooftop at Pier 17 from September 17th-20th.
“It’s important that women, women of color, trans and nonbinary people have a designated space in tech and business and we are helping make that happen with our New York Summit. We haven't been back to New York since before the pandemic and this year we’re going bigger than ever with events and activities from Fulton Street to the Pier. It’s a full-on technology block party with indoor and outdoor stages, ping pong, basketball, reuniting our community, and welcoming all the new faces.” said Leanne Pittsford, Founder and CEO of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies.
The New York Summit is perfect for beginning, mid-level and executive LGBTQ+ women, trans, and nonbinary leaders and allies. Over 230 speakers will cover software development, engineering, AI, technology trends, cybersecurity and privacy, leadership, the state of remote work, and recruiting for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity within tech and business. There will also be speed mentoring, a career fair, and workshops.
About Lesbians Who Tech & Allies
Lesbians Who Tech & Allies is the largest LGBTQ+ technology community in the world — committed to visibility, intersectionality, and changing the face of technology. We are 110,000 LGBTQ+ women, people of color, non-binary and trans leaders, and allies in tech in 100+ cities worldwide.
Our programmatic work includes a coding scholarship for non-binary and LGBTQIA women called the Edie Windsor Coding Scholarship Fund and more. In 2020, we became the largest summit for women in tech & LGBTQ+ professionals in the world with over 40,000 attendees. To Register for the 2024 New York Summit or to become a partner, go to www.lesbianswhotech.org.
Anni Lundy
Lesbians Who Tech & Allies
anni@lesbianswhotech.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
New York Summit 2024