USICH Announces First Federal Homelessness Prevention Framework

Today, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) formally adopted and released Ending Homelessness Before It Starts: A Federal Homelessness Prevention Framework, which was developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other federal agencies that make up USICH.

The framework-which is the first-of-its-kind at the federal level-was informed by people with lived experience of homelessness and formally adopted by agency leaders during today’s USICH meeting that included several White House Cabinet members. It is an actionable guide intended for a wide range of partners, including local, tribal, and state governments; nonprofits, funders, systems, providers, and advocates of housing, health, human services, justice, education, employment, child welfare, and emergency services.

“We end homelessness every day for thousands of people. But for every person housed, more lose their home,” said USICH Director Jeff Olivet. “To make progress toward ending homelessness as we know it, we must close this revolving door and prevent homelessness before it starts. To do that, USICH urges communities to work together across systems and sectors, using this prevention framework and our new homelessness prevention spotlight series, to keep people from ever experiencing the trauma of living without a home.”

“Homelessness can be deadly - but it is also preventable. During the pandemic, we saw the benefits of investing in housing, health care, and other systems that prevent people from losing homes,” said HHS Xavier Becerra, who chairs USICH and led today’s meeting. “During the worst of the pandemic, these nationwide efforts prevented millions of evictions and helped prevent a massive rise in homelessness from 2020 to 2022. The federal homelessness prevention framework builds on what we learned to help communities keep people in their homes.”

The framework:

Details steps for developing a community-wide, cross-system approach to homelessness prevention

Defines categories of homelessness prevention

Shares promising practices for homelessness prevention programs

Lists federal resources that can be used for homelessness prevention

In addition to the framework, USICH published the first spotlight in a series on specific methods of homelessness prevention with a focus on specific populations (youth, families, older adults, and people involved the justice system). To inform the spotlights, USICH collected emerging best practices from communities that are working to prevent homelessness.

Read USICH’s announcement and visit usich.gov/prevention for more information.

Along with developing this framework, HHS understands the importance of working with partners across systems, as well as within our own, to better support housing stability and prevent homelessness and has recently taken the following actions toward addressing this crisis and implementing All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness: