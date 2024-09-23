Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,064 in the last 365 days.

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Sexually Entice a Minor

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity following a joint Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orlando investigation.

Devin Joseph Rivera, 24, of Ocala, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, on July 24, Rivera communicated online within someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl. The child, however, was an undercover HSI Orlando special agent. Rivera engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with the undercover agent and, ultimately, was arrested when he traveled to a predetermined meeting location in Marion County to engage in sexual activity with the child. Rivera brought a blanket and condom with him.

This case was investigated by HSI Orlando, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocala Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Chiefland Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.

To report any information about human trafficking, child sexual abuse, or the trafficking in child sexual abuse material contact the HSI Tip Line at 877-4-HSI-TIP or report it through the CyberTipline on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Sexually Entice a Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more