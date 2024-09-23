Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Sexually Entice a Minor

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity following a joint Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orlando investigation.

Devin Joseph Rivera, 24, of Ocala, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, on July 24, Rivera communicated online within someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl. The child, however, was an undercover HSI Orlando special agent. Rivera engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with the undercover agent and, ultimately, was arrested when he traveled to a predetermined meeting location in Marion County to engage in sexual activity with the child. Rivera brought a blanket and condom with him.

This case was investigated by HSI Orlando, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocala Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Chiefland Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.

To report any information about human trafficking, child sexual abuse, or the trafficking in child sexual abuse material contact the HSI Tip Line at 877-4-HSI-TIP or report it through the CyberTipline on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website.