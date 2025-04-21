DHS Releases New Nationwide and International Ads Warning Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport and Stay Out

WASHINGTON - Today, Secretary Noem announced new nationwide and international multimillion-dollar ads, exposing the heinous crimes of criminal illegal aliens and warning others to leave America otherwise they will be fined nearly $1,000 per day, imprisoned, and deported. It directs illegal aliens to download and use the CBP Home app to voluntarily self-deport before they are caught and prevented from ever returning to the United States.

“Child molesters. Rapists. Murderers. These are just a few of the illegal alien scumbags who have been fined, imprisoned, and deported thanks to President Trump,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “President Trump and I have a clear message to those in our country illegally: LEAVE NOW. If you do not self-deport, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and deport you. Download the FREE CBP Home app today to self-deport.”

This series of ads will run on broadcast television and online, across the United States and internationally. It will be broadcast in multiple languages. Ads will be hyper-targeted, including through social media, text message and digital to reach criminal illegal aliens hiding from law enforcement in the United States. The ads are also targeted toward an international audience to deter any migrant from attempting to cross into the United States illegally.

Watch the 30 and 60 second ads.

