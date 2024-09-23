Nashville Community Resource Center to Host Job & Resource Fair

Submit Release
NASHVILLE – The Nashville Community Resource Center (CRC) invites the public to attend their Fall Employment & Resource Fair on Thursday, September 26 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. The event aims to connect individuals currently on community supervision, formerly incarcerated, or anyone in need of assistance with employers and local resources.

At the resource fair, attendees can access free legal services through the Justice Bus, receive assistance to find housing, speak to an examiner about getting their driver’s license reinstated, and take home fresh and nutritious food provided by the Second Harvest Mobile Market. Additionally, the CRC’s network of second chance employers, or employers who hire people with a criminal record, will be on site to speak to applicants about open positions.

“We’re opening this event up to the public because when our community is healthy, the people we serve have a better chance at success,” said Travis Davis, Director of the Nashville CRC.

WHAT:         Nashville Community Resource Center: Job & Resource Fair

WHEN:         Thursday, September 26, 2024; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

WHERE:       900 Madison Square, Madison, TN 37155

No children are permitted.

People registered under the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry may not attend this event but can contact 615-770-1835 for assistance with resources and employment.

