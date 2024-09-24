New Book ‘Civil Unity’ Shows How A Divided World Can Disagree Respectfully

Civil Unity: The Radical Path to Transform Our Discourse, Our Lives, and Our World Author of Civil Unity Shola Richards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International keynote speaker, author, and civility advocate Shola Richards explores how people can disagree without being disrespectful in his new book Civil Unity: The Radical Path to Transform Our Discourse, Our Lives, and Our World.“Disagreement is necessary in order to have a functioning society; we just need to engage in the work of doing it more effectively,” writes Richards, who is the CEO and founder of Go Together Global, where he helps organizations build compassion, competence, and accountability in the workplace. “In our deeply divided world, it is a radical act to refrain from unproductive disrespect toward people who don’t see the world as we do.”In Civil Unity, published by Forbes Books , Richards uses real-life experiences – in some cases, his own – to illustrate how to handle situations that could descend into toxicity. He also explains just how powerful remaining civil can be, especially when people are engaged in discussions about some of the most divisive issues, such as abortion, gun control, and politics.Many of the chapters include practical exercises that Richards refers to as “intentional consistent interventions,” such as setting the ground rules before entering a polarizing conversation, limiting the amount of cable news you watch, and understanding your emotional triggers so you can reduce their power over your emotional state.Richards cautions readers, though, that his book should not be viewed as a feel-good course in Civility 101.“If you’re looking for tips on how to smile bigger, have happier thoughts, and turn the other cheek when faced with cruel behavior that’s harming you and others, then we should kindly part ways now,” he writes. “I’m going to tackle the upper level curricula in this book. Incivility is a formidable force that has defeated countless challengers who have stood in opposition to it, and we must bestow our fullest respect before engaging it in battle.“Toothy grins, toxic positivity, and cringey team-building exercises that a sleep-deprived squirrel could devise won’t come close to slaying this beast.”About Shola RichardsShola Richards, the author of Civil Unity: The Radical Path to Transform Our Discourse, Our Lives, and Our World, is the CEO and founder of Go Together Global, through which he helps organizations build compassion, competence, and accountability in the workplace. Richards has shared his message with Fortune 50 companies, the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill, universities, healthcare organizations, Silicon Valley, and the TEDx stage. He has been featured on The Today Show, CBS This Morning, Forbes, Black Enterprise, Complete Wellbeing India, and Business Insider Australia.About Forbes BooksForbes Books (books.forbes.com) is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

