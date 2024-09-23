Flexable Studio Expands to Concord, NH, with Second Location. A Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening are announced

Assisted Stretching

Southern NH's Newest Wave of Wellness Opens in the Capital City.

It's about helping people feel their best, so they can fully enjoy the activities they love with the people who matter most.” — Nate Lavallee

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexable Assisted Stretching & Wellness, recently recognized as the "Best Gym/Fitness Center" in the prestigious Best of the 603 awards, is proud to announce the opening of its second location at 249 Sheep Davis Road #3, Concord, NH 03301. As Southern New Hampshire's newest wave of wellness, Flexable continues to expand its reach, bringing its award-winning services to the Capital City.To celebrate this exciting milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on October 2 at 11:30 AM. Following this, the grand opening event will be held on October 5th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, featuring a variety of activities, including demo stretches, a raffle, special deals on wellness packages, and refreshments.Since its inception, Flexable has been instrumental in aiding clients through their recovery journeys, especially after hip, knee, and shoulder replacements. The studio's innovative approach to assisted stretching has garnered widespread acclaim, making it a vital resource for athletes, office workers, and anyone seeking relief from aches and pains. The new Concord location will continue to uphold the high standards that earned Flexable the "Best of 603" title, offering personalized care that enhances mobility and overall well-being.Owner and Operator Nate Lavallee, whose inspiring journey of overcoming addiction fuels his mission, is excited to bring Flexable's award-winning services to a broader audience. “We see ourselves as more than just trainers; we're a wellness facility. Our passion lies in using our own experiences, lessons, and challenges to guide others on their journey to better health. It's about helping people feel their best, so they can fully enjoy the activities they love with the people who matter most” stated Lavallee.Join Flexable on October 5th for the grand opening and discover the benefits of assisted stretching. Whether you're an athlete aiming to improve performance or someone seeking relief from daily discomforts, Flexable's new Concord location is ready to help you achieve your wellness goals.For more information about Flexable's services and the grand opening event, please visit the official website at www.flexable.biz

Flexable Assisted Stretching - New Wave of Wellness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.