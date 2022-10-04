FlexABLE Assisted Stretching Studio Opens in Manchester, NH
Offering PNF Assisted Stretching and Mobility Training
My strategy is to find imbalances and mobility issues that are causing my clients tightness and pain. My goal is to alleviate them with mobility training and corrective exercises.”MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexABLE Assisted Stretching & Wellness announced the opening of their brand new studio in Manchester, NH. FlexABLE offers customized one-on-one programs specializing in PNF Stretching, Mobility, and Personal Training. This natural, holistic approach to pain management, as an alternative to traditional surgery and medication, is the fastest growing segment in the industry today.
Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation “PNF” Assisted Stretching is a technique that relies on the body’s own reflexes to produce deeper stretches with its contract-relax method. PNF Stretching is known for enhancing body mobility while reducing pain and is most effective when assisted by a specialist.
Nate Lavallee, Owner and Operator, stated, “I am extremely excited to bring the first-of-its-kind studio to the Southern New Hampshire market. My strategy is to find imbalances and mobility issues that are causing my clients tightness and pain. By identifying these root causes, my goal is to alleviate them with mobility training and corrective exercises. I just want to help people get back to enjoying their active passions such as golfing, fishing, hiking or just being more active with their own kids and grandchildren.”
Assisted Stretching and Mobility Training sessions are available for 25-minute or 50-minute intervals. Lavallee recommends a mixed session including 25-minutes of Mobility Training followed by 25-minutes of Assisted Stretching. FlexABLE is offering an introductory rate of only $29 for the first 25-minute session.
For more information or to book an appointment online, please visit www.flexable.biz.
About FlexABLE
FlexABLE Assisted Stretching & Wellness specializes in one-on-one Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation, also known as PNF Assisted Stretching. FlexABLE also provides Mobility and Personal Training. Based in Manchester, NH, the studio serves Southern New Hampshire and parts of Northern Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.flexable.biz.
